Agriculture, Construction, & Mining Machinery Industry Research Report 2026: Market to Reach $1.64 Trillion by 2032 - How Electrification and Telematics are Transforming Design

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture, Construction, & Mining Machinery Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agriculture, Construction, & Mining Machinery Market expanded from USD 921.36 billion in 2025 to USD 1.00 trillion in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.67%, reaching USD 1.64 trillion by 2032.

The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is evolving rapidly as new technologies, regulatory shifts, and commercial models redefine how leading equipment makers and suppliers operate globally. This report provides senior executives with actionable analysis to inform strategy, supply chain resilience, and investment decisions.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Technology adoption, especially electrification and telematics, is transforming equipment design, reducing lifecycle costs, and driving new digital services across the value chain.

Supply chain strategies are shifting in response to regulatory uncertainty, with manufacturers increasingly diversifying supplier networks and exploring nearshoring for improved resilience.

Commercial models are evolving, highlighted by the growth of rental, leasing, and subscription-based offerings as users seek flexibility and reduced upfront capital investment.

Dealer networks are becoming central to customer experience, providing advanced aftermarket services, rapid parts availability, and integrated digital diagnostics to maximize equipment uptime.

Segmented product strategies enable alignment with diverse customer needs, leveraging modular platform designs for efficiency and customizable options across equipment types and powertrains.

Market Snapshot,Scope & Segmentation

Equipment Types: Agriculture (e.g., balers, combine harvesters, rotavators, sprayers, tractors), Construction (bulldozers, cranes, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders), Mining (crushers, drills, loaders, mining excavators, mining trucks).

Agriculture (e.g., balers, combine harvesters, rotavators, sprayers, tractors), Construction (bulldozers, cranes, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders), Mining (crushers, drills, loaders, mining excavators, mining trucks). End Use & Operation Modes: Agricultural, construction, mining applications with fully automated, semi-automated, and manual operations.

Agricultural, construction, mining applications with fully automated, semi-automated, and manual operations. Power Ranges: Sub-100 horsepower (including sub-50 and 50-100), 100-200 horsepower, above-200 horsepower (including 200-300 and over-300).

Sub-100 horsepower (including sub-50 and 50-100), 100-200 horsepower, above-200 horsepower (including 200-300 and over-300). Mobility Types: Tracked (crawler and rubber track) and wheeled platforms, impacting undercarriage engineering and ground adaptation.

Tracked (crawler and rubber track) and wheeled platforms, impacting undercarriage engineering and ground adaptation. Fuel Preferences: Diesel, electric, and gasoline, informing service and energy infrastructure.

Diesel, electric, and gasoline, informing service and energy infrastructure. Sales & Distribution Channels: Aftermarket (parts/services), dealer sales (independent, OEM), and direct sales including digital and company-owned.

Aftermarket (parts/services), dealer sales (independent, OEM), and direct sales including digital and company-owned. Regions Covered: Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Technology Adoption: Electrification, hybrid platforms, telematics, automation, modular engineering, and predictive maintenance integration.

Why This Report Matters

Enables data-driven investment, procurement, and channel strategies by clarifying pivotal technology, regulatory, and supply chain shifts shaping the market.

Guides competitive positioning across diverse equipment segments, power ranges, and regional adoption trends by highlighting emerging commercial and operational opportunities.

Conclusion

Senior leaders will find in-depth, actionable guidance to navigate disruptive trends in the agriculture, construction, and mining equipment industry. This report supports resilient strategies focused on technology, supply chain strength, and channel enablement for long-term success.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.64 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Summary

CXO Perspective

Market Size & Growth Trends

Market Share Analysis, 2025

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

New Revenue Opportunities

Next-Generation Business Models

Industry Roadmap

Market Overview



Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

Supply-Side Analysis

Demand-Side Analysis

Stakeholder Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Market Outlook

Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

Go-to-Market Strategy

Market Insights



Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

Consumer Experience Benchmarking

Opportunity Mapping

Distribution Channel Analysis

Pricing Trend Analysis

Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

ESG & Sustainability Analysis

Disruption & Risk Scenarios

Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

Companies Featured

AB Volvo

AGCO Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Epiroc AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Metso Corporation

Sandvik AB

SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wb9d6

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