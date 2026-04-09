Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of First Quarter 2026 Results

MEDFORD, Ore., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced its first quarter 2026 earnings and full year results will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration

https://www.lithiadriveway.com/80-years

Connect with Us!

All Cars: https://www.lithia.com

Driveway.com (Buy, sell, trade, or finance entirely online): https://www.driveway.com

GreenCars (All things sustainable vehicles): https://www.greencars.com

DFC (Auto Financing): https://www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Investor Relations: https://investors.lithiadriveway.com/

Careers: https://www.lithiacareers.com

Lithia & Driveway on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/lithiamotors/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/driveway_hq/

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/lithiaanddriveway/

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiadriveway

https://x.com/DrivewayHQ

https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@LithiaDriveway

Media Contact

lithia@skyya.com