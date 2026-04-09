Cosmetovigilance Market Size is Projected to be Valued at USD 22.04 Billion by 2035; Growth is Propelling Owing to the Surging Need for Skin Care Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cosmetovigilance Market size is valued at USD 13.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.04 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2026–2035.

The market's dynamic growth over 2026–2035 has been positively impacted by the growing demand for skin care and personal care goods, growing consumer awareness of product safety, the use of AI-based monitoring devices, and the expansion of regulatory frameworks.





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Cosmetovigilance Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 13.47 Billion

USD 13.47 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 22.04 Billion

USD 22.04 Billion CAGR: 5.15% from 2026 to 2035

5.15% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Cosmetovigilance Market is expected to increase from USD 3.79 billion in 2025 to USD 6.15 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.53%.

Growing consumer awareness of the safety of skincare and personal care products, high acceptance of AI-based surveillance systems, and improvements in pre-marketing and post-marketing compliance solutions will all contribute to the market's growth.

Rising Consumer Awareness and Demand for Product Safety to Drive Market Growth Globally

Issues with adverse occurrences and disclosure requirements are the main drivers of growth. Artificial intelligence-driven monitoring systems and software are increasingly being used by regulatory agencies and cosmetic manufacturers to provide pre-market and post-market safety services. The market has advanced in large part to automated reporting, real-time signaling, and unified regulations.

Cosmetovigilance Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

Pre-Marketing Services held the largest market share of 56.38% in 2025 due to its significant contribution toward making sure that the cosmetic products adhere to all the safety and compliance measures prior to their release into the market. Post-Marketing Services are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.80% during 2026–2035 due to the increasingly stringent international guidelines and increased consumer demands globally.

By Category

Skincare dominated with 38.44% market share in 2025 and is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.97% through 2026–2035 as it plays a crucial role in consumer safety surveillance especially in antiaging, sensitive skin and natural products.

By Service Provider

In-house accounted for the highest market share of 56.94% in 2025 due to big cosmetic manufacturers are keen on maintaining control over their operations in terms of safety, regulatory compliance, and other issues. Contract Outsourcing are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period due to the increasing needs of specialized services at lower costs and scalability.

By End User

Cosmetic Manufacturers held the largest share of 57.51% in 2025 serving as the leading place where organ transplantations and acute autoimmune reactions are managed. Dermatology Clinics & Hospitals are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period owing to rising preference for out-patient care, home-based therapies, and treatment of chronic autoimmune disorders.

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Cosmetovigilance Market Regional Insights:

With 34.87% of the cosmetovigilance market, Europe leads the world thanks to EU regulations, consumer knowledge of product safety, and methods for tracking side effects. Because pre-marketing and post-marketing compliance methods are widely accepted by cosmetic industries, Europe has retained its dominance.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91%, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing strong growth potential as a result of rising cosmetics use, growing middle-class populations, and shifting regulations. To meet the increasing demand for skin care and personal care goods, Japan, South Korea, and India are expanding their safety surveillance programs.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cosmetovigilance Market Report:

Pharmalex

Freyr

Arriello

Oviya MedSafe

Cliantha Research

UBC

PPD

BioPharma Services

MakroCare

AxPharma

Symogen

CRF Health

Clinevo

QPS

AssureSafety

Veeda Clinical Research

Accenture

PRA Health Sciences

Parexel

ICON Plc

Cosmetovigilance Market Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Pharmalex launched advanced automation tools for local PV monitoring and KPI tracking, improving efficiency and accuracy in cosmetovigilance reporting.

, Pharmalex launched advanced automation tools for local PV monitoring and KPI tracking, improving efficiency and accuracy in cosmetovigilance reporting. In August 2025, Freyr expanded its AI-driven Freya Fusion platform to include enhanced cosmetovigilance modules, enabling real-time adverse event signal detection and reporting across multiple geographies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & PATIENT USAGE ANALYTICS – helps you understand treatment penetration across autoimmune conditions, prescription trends, and adoption of biosimilars versus branded therapies.

– helps you understand treatment penetration across autoimmune conditions, prescription trends, and adoption of biosimilars versus branded therapies. DRUG DELIVERY & PATIENT PREFERENCE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate usage patterns of auto-injector pens, prefilled syringes, and vials along with their impact on patient convenience and compliance.

– helps you evaluate usage patterns of auto-injector pens, prefilled syringes, and vials along with their impact on patient convenience and compliance. TREATMENT ADHERENCE & CLINICAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess adherence rates, therapy duration, persistence levels, and switching trends across biologic treatments.

– helps you assess adherence rates, therapy duration, persistence levels, and switching trends across biologic treatments. SAFETY & PHARMACOVIGILANCE INDICATORS – helps you analyze adverse event reporting rates and safety consistency across biosimilars and branded biologics.

– helps you analyze adverse event reporting rates and safety consistency across biosimilars and branded biologics. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & BIOSIMILAR DEVELOPMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in digital monitoring tools, auto-injector advancements, formulation improvements, and biosimilar pipeline growth.

– helps you uncover trends in digital monitoring tools, auto-injector advancements, formulation improvements, and biosimilar pipeline growth. MARKET TRENDS & END-USE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate regional adoption patterns, distribution channel preferences, and the growing demand from dermatology and rheumatology practices.

Cosmetovigilance Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 13.47 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.15% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Service Type (Pre-Marketing Services, Post-Marketing Services, Others),

• By Category (Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Perfume & Deodorants, Others),

• By Service Provider (In-house, Contract Outsourcing, Hybrid/Collaborative Models, Others),

• By End User (Cosmetic Manufacturers, Regulatory Authorities, Dermatology Clinics & Hospitals, Consumer Safety Organizations, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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