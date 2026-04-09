GEN Korean BBQ To Sell All Products at 190 Grocery Stores

CERRITOS, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a leading all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ chain, today announced the expansion of its retail product lineup.

Following the global rise of Korean culture—from K-dramas on streaming platforms like Netflix to K-pop artists such as BTS, beauty products, and more—GEN Korean BBQ is well positioned for continued growth through its restaurant to retail product ecosystem.

GEN Korean BBQ is responding to strong customer demand by introducing a selection of its most requested products for purchase, giving loyal fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorites beyond the restaurant experience. This expansion reflects the enthusiasm and loyalty of GEN’s own customer base. Backed by broader cultural momentum, the brand is rolling out a 22-SKU categories retail lineup nationwide, with retailers increasing orders to keep up with rising interest.

GEN worked closely with co-packing manufacturers to oversee production and formulation, ensuring the products remain true to GEN’s original recipes and quality.

The lineup includes fan-favorite meats, a variety of side dishes, frozen and shelf-stable items, and beef jerky inspired by flavors served in our restaurants, along with our iconic sauces. It also features GENJU, our GEN-branded soju that brings the tradition of Korea’s distilled spirits to your table, as well as other beverages.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:

www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 59 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Croal

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

1-562-365-2089

investor@genbbqoffice.com