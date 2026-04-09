For Earth Month 2026, Finch Launches New Education Initiative for the Next Generation of Sustainably-Minded Kids

DENVER, COLORADO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch , the go-to consumer resource hub for everything sustainability, is marking Earth Month 2026 with a suite of resources designed to help the next generation understand and act on environmental issues. The initiative includes two new age-appropriate Finch sustainability coloring and activity books for children. The suite of educational offerings also includes the annually updated Glossary of Sustainability featuring this year’s Word of the Year - techquity - and an education bundle tailored for classroom use.





“Earth Day and all of April, known as Earth Month, is a moment to transform awareness into everyday learning for generations to come,” said Lizzie Horvitz, sustainability expert and the Founder of Finch. “We created these resources so teachers, parents, and caregivers can introduce sustainability in age-appropriate, engaging ways, to help kids build the skills and vocabulary to care for the planet now and into the future.”





The new education initiative includes:

- Finch’s New Coloring & Activity Books ($20.99 each or $33.99 for both): A sustainability-focused coloring book (designed for ages 2-4) and an activity book (designed for ages 5-7) that introduce core Earth friendly concepts with kid-friendly illustrations and simple, actionable ideas. The books encourage curiosity and hands-on learning about ecosystems, waste reduction, energy, and community stewardship. Each order comes with a 4-pack of high-quality soy crayons. Pre-orders of the coloring book are now being taken via this link: https://www.choosefinch.com/sustainability-resources-for-kids-teachers

- Educator Bundle ($4.99 per download): A downloadable package of lesson plans, activity guides, discussion prompts, and assessment tools aligned to common educational standards. The bundle is designed to help educators integrate sustainability topics into science, social studies, art, and civic learning for Pre-K to 5th grade classrooms with more grades being added soon. Downloadable educator bundles can be found via this link: https://www.choosefinch.com/sustainability-resources-for-kids-teachers

- 2026 Glossary of Sustainability (Free): Finch’s annually updated glossary provides clear, classroom-ready definitions of sustainability terms. The 2026 edition includes the Word of the Year - Techquity, which is defined by innovation with inclusion. spotlighting a concept Finch believes will shape conversations and actions across education and community initiatives this year. The Glossary of Sustainability can be found via this link: https://www.choosefinch.com/glossary

All materials — the coloring book (print and digital), the 2026 Glossary of Sustainability, and the educator bundle — are available starting during the month of Earth Month (April) 2026, at www.choosefinch.com. Finch is offering free digital downloads for educators and discounted classroom print packs to support broad access.

For more information on Finch, all of these resources and even more, please visit: www.ChooseFinch.com .

ABOUT FINCH:

Finch is the leading sustainability resource hub founded by Lizzie Horvitz, a sustainability expert with a background in environmental education and community engagement. Rooted in the belief that individual action drives collective impact, Finch’s platform empowers consumers to make more informed decisions about the products they buy and the habits they build. To help the next generation of consumers, Finch creates tools, content, and educational programs that make sustainability accessible, actionable, and inspiring for both young learners and the adults guiding them.

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