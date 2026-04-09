[Latest] Global Fashion Rental Market Size/Share Worth USD 9.18 Billion by 2035 at a 12.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Fashion Rental Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Apparel (Dresses, Suits, Casualwear, Formalwear, Activewear), Accessories & Jewelry (Handbags, Watches, Fine Jewelry, Scarves), Footwear (Designer Heels, Boots, Sneakers), Other Product Types (Outerwear, Bridal Wear, Maternity)), By Rental Model (Subscription-Based (Monthly Plans, Unlimited Swap), One-Time Rental (Occasion-Based, Event-Specific), Peer-to-Peer Rental (Marketplace Platforms), Other Models (Corporate/Workplace Rental, Styling Box)), By End-User (Women, Men, Children), By Distribution Channel (Online/E-Commerce (Mobile App, Website), Offline/In-Store (Physical Rental Boutiques, Department Store Partnerships), Other Channels (Corporate and B2B, Brand Direct)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Fashion Rental Market was valued at approximately USD 2.47 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 9.18 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Fashion Rental Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=82295





Fashion Rental Market Revenue and Trends

The fashion rental market is a global industry that includes digital and physical platforms that provide men, women, and children with access to fashion through subscriptions or on-demand services of fashion accessories, footwear, and other categories, including designer, sustainable, and occasion-specific fashion with a focus on circular fashion initiatives, including cleaning, repair, and resale services. The world market of fashion rentals is expanding at a high pace with the emergence of more sustainability, a shift in the consumer behavior to experience the ownership, the rising costs of fast fashion, the growth of e-commerce and mobile applications, and the development of AI-based personalization, virtual styling, and further supply chain logistics across the globe.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fashion Rental Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=82295

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the fashion rental market?

Adoption has increased due to the increased demand among millennials and gen z generations to embrace the concept of a circular economy, high disposal rates of fast fashion (more than 92 million tons each year), and the popularity of unlimited swaps to represent a product in a biannual event and daily fashion, respectively. The industry reports indicate that rental models can lower personal carbon footprints by approximately a quarter and allow access to the premium style, especially in urban lifestyles. With the emergence of economic demands and eco-regulations, customers are also demanding options that are flexible and subscription-based to access diversity and cut down on waste.

New technologies have created AI-powered outfit suggestions, AR virtual fitting, blockchain to monitor garments, and auto-cleaning technology to enhance curation, retention, and scalability. Other motivators are the increased attention to inclusive sizing and varied assortments, enhanced logistics of delivering throughout the world, and government/digital campaigns that support sustainable use in developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Fashion Rental report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Fashion Rental report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Fashion Rental Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

Segment Insight

By Product Type

Through products, rentals of women’s apparel occupied the largest percentage of the fashion rental market as of 2025 driven by market demand for multi-purpose, occasion-based products such as evening wear and work wear in subscription services. These services are key towards empowering style switching and sustainable fabrics (widely regarded by users as critical for promoting body positivity and eco-conscious fashion choices).

By Distribution Channel

The biggest market share is direct sales by platform providers that are the main channel of subscription level, styling sessions, and effortless app experiences. All these features make these channels the top choice of users who want their products and services to combine user-friendliness and sustainability for their fashion access.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fashion Rental Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Fashion Rental market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Fashion Rental market forward?

What are the Fashion Rental Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Fashion Rental Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Fashion Rental market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Fashion Rental Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

Regional Insights

The fashion rental market is as high in North America as in the rest of the world because the disposable income is very high, e-commerce is highly penetrated, the culture is very receptive to the idea of experiencing luxury, and pioneers such as Rent the Runway exist. The area enjoys venture-backed systems, sophisticated logistics systems, and promptly embracing circular models that promote unremitting innovation and uptake among consumers.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific has the most rapid growth of the fashion rental market, due to the development of a large middle class, the rapid urbanization, the increase of the use of e-commerce, and the cultural focus on the festive and ethnic clothing rentals. Increased adoption of affordable and mobile-first services is being observed in countries such as India, China, and Japan and is being facilitated by investments, government sustainability, and local influencers. Young population, social media impact, and growing retail collaboration are some of the factors that continue to drive the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fashion Rental Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Fashion Rental Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Apparel (Dresses, Suits, Casualwear, Formalwear, Activewear), Accessories & Jewelry (Handbags, Watches, Fine Jewelry, Scarves), Footwear (Designer Heels, Boots, Sneakers), Other Product Types (Outerwear, Bridal Wear, Maternity)), By Rental Model (Subscription-Based (Monthly Plans, Unlimited Swap), One-Time Rental (Occasion-Based, Event-Specific), Peer-to-Peer Rental (Marketplace Platforms), Other Models (Corporate/Workplace Rental, Styling Box)), By End-User (Women, Men, Children), By Distribution Channel (Online/E-Commerce (Mobile App, Website), Offline/In-Store (Physical Rental Boutiques, Department Store Partnerships), Other Channels (Corporate and B2B, Brand Direct)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.84 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 9.18 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.47 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Rental Model, End-User, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In March 2025: Nuuly (a subsidiary of Urban Outfitters) expanded its fashion rental service with a new AI-powered styling tool and extended men’s collections, partnering with emerging designers to offer 50+ monthly swaps for sustainable, trend-forward wardrobes.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Fashion Rental Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

India Air Fryer Market: India Air Fryer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Manual/ Analog, Digital/Electric), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

India Wedding Services Market: India Wedding Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Local Wedding, Destination Wedding), By Booking Mode (Offline, Online), By Service (Event Planning, Makeup Services, Catering & Venue, Photography & Videography, Decoration Services, Logistics, Invitations & Gifting, Music & DJ), By Location (Domestic, International), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Hydrogel Face Mask Market: Hydrogel Face Mask Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Mass, Premium), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Skin brightening, Anti-aging, Anti-acne, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

UK Personality Development Market: UK Personality Development Market Size, Trends and Insights By Instrument (Books, e-Platforms, Mobile Application-Based, Web Application-Based), By Coaching Type (Personal Coaching/Training, Executive and Leadership Coaching, Financial Coaching, Career Coaching, Workshops & Seminars, Others), By Focus Area (Mental Health, Motivation & Inspiration, Physical Health, Self-awareness, Skill set Enhancement, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Journey Mapping Market: Journey Mapping Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Customer Journey, Employee Journey, Patient Journey, Others), By Component (Software, Services), By End-User (Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Neurocosmetics Market: Neurocosmetics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Body Care, Face Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Bath Products, Other), By Consumer Group (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Omnichannel Order Management System Market: Omnichannel Order Management System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Services), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Retail & E-commerce, Wholesale & Distribution, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Curtains and Window Blinds Market: Curtains and Window Blinds Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational), By Product Type (Curtains, Vertical Blinds, Roller Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Roman Shades, Cellular Shades), By Material (Fabric, Wood, Plastic, Metal, Bamboo, Synthetic), By Operation (Manual, Electric, Cordless, Smart, Remote-Controlled), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034





List of the prominent players in the Fashion Rental Market:

Rent the Runway Inc.

HURR Collective Ltd.

Nuuly (Urban Outfitters Inc.)

My Wardrobe HQ

By Rotation

Rotaro

Vivrelle LLC

Tulerie Inc.

Bag Borrow or Steal Inc.

Le Tote (Lord & Taylor)

Style Theory Pte. Ltd.

Others

The Fashion Rental Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Apparel (Dresses, Suits, Casualwear, Formalwear, Activewear)

Accessories & Jewelry (Handbags, Watches, Fine Jewelry, Scarves)

Footwear (Designer Heels, Boots, Sneakers)

Other Product Types (Outerwear, Bridal Wear, Maternity)

By Rental Model

Subscription-Based (Monthly Plans, Unlimited Swap)

One-Time Rental (Occasion-Based, Event-Specific)

Peer-to-Peer Rental (Marketplace Platforms)

Other Models (Corporate/Workplace Rental, Styling Box)

By End-User

Women

Men

Children

By Distribution Channel

Online/E-Commerce (Mobile App, Website)

Offline/In-Store (Physical Rental Boutiques, Department Store Partnerships)

Other Channels (Corporate and B2B, Brand Direct)

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Fashion Rental Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Fashion Rental Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Fashion Rental Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Fashion Rental Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Fashion Rental Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Fashion Rental Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Fashion Rental Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Fashion Rental Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Fashion Rental market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Fashion Rental industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Fashion Rental Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Fashion Rental Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Fashion Rental Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

Reasons to Purchase Fashion Rental Market Report

The Fashion Rental Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Fashion Rental: The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Fashion Rental Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Fashion Rental Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Fashion Rental market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Fashion Rental Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Fashion Rental market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Fashion Rental market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fashion Rental market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Fashion Rental market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Fashion Rental industry.

Managers in the Fashion Rental sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Fashion Rental market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Fashion Rental products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fashion Rental Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.briinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Fashion Rental Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fashion-rental-market/