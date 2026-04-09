Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union Launches GenGrow Family Wallet Youth Banking Platform with Rego Payment Architectures, Inc.

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), the leading white-label family financial lifecycle platform for financial institutions, today announced that Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union has launched its youth banking platform, GenGrow Family Wallet, powered by REGO. The new offering enables families to introduce children to financial concepts through a secure, parent-controlled experience, fully integrated within Cornerstone’s existing digital banking platform.

“Our mission has always been centered on supporting our members and their families at every stage of life,” said Steve Flores, Chief Innovation Officer at Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union. “With the GenGrow Family Wallet, we are extending that commitment to younger members, giving parents the tools to guide their children’s financial development in a safe and meaningful way.”

Children between the ages of five and 17 are estimated to have over $360 billion in spending power, with increasing adoption of debit cards and mobile-first financial tools. REGO’s platform allows financial institutions like Cornerstone to meet this demand with a purpose-built solution that prioritizes safety, parental oversight, and compliance with child data privacy regulations, including exceeding COPPA requirements.

“Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union shares our belief that financial education should begin early and within a trusted environment,” said Peter S. Pelullo, Chief Executive Officer at REGO. “By launching the GenGrow Family Wallet, Cornerstone is equipping families with a digital experience that supports lifelong financial habits, all within the credit union’s existing platform.”

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union’s launch of GenGrow Family Wallet builds on its long-standing commitment to serving members and their families. Since its founding in 1951, Cornerstone has evolved from a small, employee-based credit union into a growing institution serving communities across Michigan and Ohio, while remaining member-owned and focused on personal service. By combining innovative digital banking tools with its community-first approach, Cornerstone continues to provide members with the resources they need to support their families and achieve their financial goals.

For more information about REGO, please visit regopayments.com. For more information about Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union, please visit www.ccfinancial.com/gengrow-family-wallet.

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customers’ or members’ children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

About Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution committed to making financial success a reality through innovation and personalized service. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Cornerstone serves members across Michigan and Ohio with a full suite of personal and business banking solutions, including checking, savings, loans, credit cards, and digital banking tools. With deep roots in the community and a forward-thinking approach, Cornerstone blends high-tech convenience with the trusted support of a local credit union. Member deposits are federally insured by the NCUA.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on REGO’s current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about REGO that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from REGO’s expectations include, but are not limited to: REGO’s ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operational history or revenue, REGO’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of REGO’s services and products, REGO’s limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by REGO in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in REGO’s most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which REGO is subject; other factors beyond REGO’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to REGO, or persons acting on REGO’s behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. REGO has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Media Contact:

Pawan Murthy

Chief Marketing Officer

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc.

pawan@regopayments.com