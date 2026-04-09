Oxford BioTherapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Discover and Develop Next-Generation T-cell Engagers for Solid Tumours

Collaboration leverages OBT's proprietary OGAP®-Verify discovery platform and drug development capabilities in alignment with BMS’s expertise to advance selected novel oncology targets

This is OBT’s third major pharma collaboration within the past 12 months and reflects strong validation of the OGAP®-Verify platform's potential to drive oncology innovation

OBT to receive an upfront payment and may be eligible to receive milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales

Oxford, UK and San Jose, California, 9 April 2026 – Oxford BioTherapeutics (“OBT”), is a clinical stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology (IO) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies enabled by its OGAP®-Verify platform today announced a multi-year, selective target collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY, “BMS”) focussed on the discovery and development of novel T-cell engager therapies for solid tumours.

OBT will leverage its proprietary OGAP®-Verify target discovery and validation platform, to identify novel, tumour-selective targets for solid cancers and generate next-generation T-cell engager molecules. The collaboration extends beyond discovery, with OBT assuming responsibility for the design and delivery of development candidates, highlighting the company’s expanding evolution into a fully integrated discovery and preclinical development platform. Subsequent research, development and commercialisation activities for these targets will be led by BMS.

Under the terms of the agreement, OBT will receive an upfront inclusive of research funding and the potential for significant downstream milestone payments and royalties on commercialised products from BMS. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The collaboration with BMS marks OBT’s third partnership with a major pharmaceutical company in the past 12 months, following strategic partnerships with GSK and Roche in 2025.

“Collaborating with Bristol Myers Squibb, a global leader in oncology, represents an important milestone for OBT and underscores the momentum behind our partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies,” said Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of OBT. “This new partnership builds on the proven strength of our platform to identify and validate highly differentiated, tumour-selective targets and reflects the growing confidence in our ability to translate that science into development-ready therapeutic candidates. By combining OGAP®-Verify’s discovery and validation capabilities with Bristol Myers Squibb’s expertise in translating oncology innovation into clinical and commercial outcomes, we are confident that together we can advance a new generation of innovative cancer therapies that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients.”

OBT’s OGAP®-Verify discovery platform enables highly sensitive identification of oncology targets with improved attributes for drug development, supporting the creation of differentiated antibody-based therapies.

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About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company discovering and developing first in class antibody-based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapy. These include Bispecific Antibodies, Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapeutics and Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals.

OBT aims to broaden access to precision oncology by equipping industry partners with the tools and insights needed to deliver novel, effective cancer therapies to more patients, more quickly. OBT’s proprietary target discovery and validation platform, OGAP-Verify, with its enhanced sensitivity, specificity and reliability has the potential to significantly accelerate biopharma's capabilities to identify and validate human targets with robust scientific support. Our commitment to leveraging OGAP capabilities underscores our dedication to advancing the forefront of cancer therapy development, with three programmes originating from this technology now in clinical development in the US and Europe.

OBT's pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zymeworks. OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

For more information on Oxford BioTherapeutics, please visit www.oxfordbiotherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Partnering:

Dr Christian Rohlff, CEO

Partnering@oxfordbiotherapeutics.com

Media:

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Erica Hollingsworth

E : OBT@medistrava.com

T : +44 (0)203 928 6900