Click Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Series D Investment and Funding to Advance Commercialization of CT-155

The financing combines a $50M Series D investment by Boehringer Ingelheim with additional dedicated funding to support commercialization. As part of the agreement, Boehringer is transferring responsibility for commercializing CT-155 to Click Therapeutics.

Granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA in 2024, 1 the CT-155 Phase III CONVOKE study was the first and only pivotal trial to show a statistically significant reduction in experiential negative symptoms of schizophrenia as an adjunct to standard of care antipsychotic treatment. 2 ,3

the CT-155 Phase III CONVOKE study was the first and only pivotal trial to show a statistically significant reduction in experiential negative symptoms of schizophrenia as an adjunct to standard of care antipsychotic treatment. Treatment with CT-155 demonstrated a Cohen’s D effect size of -0.36 (p value= 0.0003) reflective of a 6.8-point improvement of negative symptoms severity as measured by CAINS-MAP at 16 weeks (vs. 4.2-point in digital control arm), representing a 62% relative improvement. 2

Click Therapeutics’ expertise in digital therapeutics, experience in the mental health space, and commitment to patient-centric approaches position the company well to bring this important therapy to patients.

INGELHEIM, Germany and RIDGEFIELD, Connecticut and NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boehringer Ingelheim and Click Therapeutics today announced a strategic agreement to support the commercialization of CT-155, an investigational prescription digital therapeutic that is being studied for the treatment of the experiential negative symptoms of schizophrenia in adults aged 18 years and older.3 Under the agreement, Boehringer will transfer full product responsibility, including all commercial and marketing authorization rights, to Click Therapeutics. To support this transition, Boehringer has made a $50M Series D strategic investment and provided dedicated commercial funding to help bring CT-155 to patients, if cleared by the FDA. CT-155 was co-developed by Boehringer and Click.

"Boehringer Ingelheim’s selection of Click to deliver CT-155 to patients is powerful validation of our vision and the capabilities we have spent over a decade building," said David Benshoof Klein, CEO and founder of Click Therapeutics. "We are eager to take the lead with CT-155 and are focused on getting this FDA-designated Breakthrough Device to patients after clearance by the FDA.”

At the core of Click’s commercialization strategy will be the clinical data from the Phase III CONVOKE study (CONVOKE; NCT05838625).2,3 The randomized, double-blind, controlled study investigated the effectiveness and safety of CT-155 versus a digital control app as an adjunct to standard of care antipsychotic therapy in people diagnosed and living with schizophrenia experiencing negative symptoms.3,4

The study met its primary endpoint, as presented at the 38th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress2, which was change in experiential negative symptoms from baseline to 16 weeks as measured by the Clinical Assessment Interview for Negative Symptoms, Motivation and Pleasure Scale (CAINS-MAP).2,3 Treatment with CT-155 demonstrated a Cohen’s D effect size of -0.36 (p value= 0.0003) reflective of a 6.8-point improvement of negative symptoms severity as measured by CAINS-MAP at 16 weeks (vs. 4.2-point in digital control arm), representing a 62% relative improvement.2

CT-155 was well-tolerated and demonstrated an adverse event (AE) profile consistent with past studies. The AE rates with CT-155 and the digital control arm were 8.3% vs 13.4%, respectively.2 There were no trial discontinuations attributed to CT-155 and two (2) for the digital control arm. There were no serious AEs related to either group.2

Additional clinical and engagement data is being generated in real-world-like settings through the ENSPIRUS study (NCT06791122).5 Boehringer Ingelheim will continue to lead completion of the ENSPIRUS study.

“Fostering science to create new treatments for patients is at the heart of what we do,” said Jan Stefan Scheld, Head of Global Therapeutic Areas at Boehringer Ingelheim. "The collaboration with Click Therapeutics has played a vital role in advancing a potentially meaningful innovation for people living with schizophrenia and we believe this agreement enables Click to continue on our successful co-development of CT-155, leveraging their capabilities and expertise to maximize its impact.”

About CT-155

CT-155 (BI 3972080) is an investigational prescription digital therapeutic that aims to provide interactive psychosocial intervention techniques as an adjunct to standard antipsychotic therapy to people living with schizophrenia experiencing negative symptoms.1,3,6 CT-155 was co-developed by Click Therapeutics, Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim.3

In 2024, CT-155 was granted Breakthrough Device designation by regulatory authorities in the U.S.1

CT-155 has not been authorized by any regulatory authorities. Safety and effectiveness have not been established by any regulatory authority.

About the CONVOKE study

CONVOKE (NCT05838625) was a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, 16-week study evaluating the efficacy and safety of CT-155 versus a digital control app as an adjunct to standard of care antipsychotic therapy in people diagnosed and living with schizophrenia and experiential negative symptoms.3 The study enrolled adults and late adolescents with schizophrenia who were stable on antipsychotic medication.3

The primary endpoint evaluated improvement in experiential negative symptoms as an adjunct to standard of care as measured by changes from baseline to week 16 in the Clinical Assessment Interview for Negative Symptoms, Motivation and Pleasure Scale (CAINS-MAP).3

Other endpoints include: change from baseline in CAINS-MAP at week 8; change from baseline in CAINS expressivity scale (CAINS-EXP) at weeks 8 and 16; change from baseline in positive symptoms measured by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) at weeks 8 and 16; change from baseline in social functioning measured by the Personal and Social Performance Scale (PSP) at weeks 8 and 16; and patient global impression of improvement measured by Patient Global Impression of Improvement Scale (PGI-I) at weeks 8 and 16.3

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops, validates, and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. Operating at the intersection of biology and technology, Click uses a proprietary platform-based approach to therapeutic development that leverages patient-centric design principles and innovative AI-based technologies to deliver a unique combination of engagement and clinical outcomes. Digital therapeutics on Click’s platform are regulated, clinically validated prescription mobile applications that are being developed to address diverse areas of therapeutic need, including indications in psychiatry, neurology, oncology, immunology, and cardiometabolic diseases.

This strategic financing follows successful FDA authorization of Click’s digital therapeutics for episodic migraine (CT-132) and major depressive disorder (Rejoyn™; co-developed with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals), as well as last year’s strategic partnership and Series C financing with Medidata and Dassault Systèmes. With multiple successful clinical trials, an industry-leading IP portfolio of 63 granted patents, and a proven regulatory track record, Click offers the leading platform for developing, validating and commercializing digital therapies.

For more information, visit www.clicktherapeutics.com and connect with Click on LinkedIn .

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at boehringer-ingelheim.com.

Media Contacts:

Click Therapeutics

Dan Busby

dbusby@clicktherapeutics.com

+1 (332) 244-0108

Boehringer Ingelheim

Karen Dinkhoff

karen.dinkhoff@boehringer-ingelheim.com

+49 (6132) 77-172484