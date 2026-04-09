Sigma Automate Emerges from Stealth with $2.75M in Funding to Close the Enterprise IT Automation Gap

ATLANTA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Automate, Inc. (Sigma), a pioneer in AI-native IT automation, today announced it has emerged from stealth with a $2.75M round led by Glasswing Ventures, with participation from high-profile angel investors. The company launches with a rapidly growing roster of both Fortune 1000 enterprise and mid-market customers, validating the market’s urgent need for its AI-native platform that delivers a simplified, code-free approach to managing complex IT infrastructure.

With Gartner predicting that 90% of organizations will adopt a hybrid cloud approach by 2027, enterprise IT teams are being forced to manage increasing operational complexity across on-premise, cloud, and virtual desktop environments. As these environments continue to expand, IDC notes that IT teams face mounting management challenges that can undermine security posture and threaten uptime. Yet, the automation needed to control that complexity has largely been built for code-first DevOps teams, requiring specialized engineers to create and maintain scripts, integrations, and workflows. Most enterprise IT organizations lack that level of in-house automation expertise, leaving a widening gap between the security and reliability that enterprises require and the automation they can realistically deploy. Sigma Automate was built to close that gap with an AI-native platform that enables IT administrators to automate operations, security, and disaster recovery without writing code.

A highly experienced team leads Sigma Automate with deep backgrounds in infrastructure software. Co-Founder and CEO Richard Shaaya has led IT Operations and Cyber Security teams for large-scale enterprises, including The Home Depot, WellStar Health System, Corning, and Volkswagen. Co-Founder and CTO, Ben Barbour , is an expert in AI systems architecture. Before joining Sigma, Ben spearheaded the development of biometric and AI-powered SaaS platforms used by global insurers and health firms at Lapetus Solutions. Co-Founder and COO Greg Arnette brings extensive entrepreneurial experience, having been a founding CTO at Sonian (acquired by Barracuda) and IntelliReach (acquired by Wipro).

“Existing solutions are failing administrators: they are too complicated, too costly, and too hard to adopt,” said Richard Shaaya, CEO and Co-Founder of Sigma Automate. “Sigma is the execution engine for agentic AI in IT, enabling accessible automation for infrastructure, cost optimization, and security enforcement through a no-code, intuitive visual platform.”

Bridging the Skills Gap with AI

The Sigma Automate platform is purpose-built to serve the majority of enterprises that require non-DevOps automation solutions. By leveraging AI and a visual workflow builder, Sigma enables IT teams to onboard, deploy, and automate in minutes rather than days.

Key features of the Sigma Automate platform include:

No-Code Orchestration: A visual builder that allows teams to construct complex workflows without scripting.

A visual builder that allows teams to construct complex workflows without scripting. Autonomous Self-Healing: AI capabilities that detect issues and trigger instant remediation to prevent downtime.

AI capabilities that detect issues and trigger instant remediation to prevent downtime. Patch Management & Security Benchmarks: Simplify patch deployment and continuous security enforcement to reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and keep systems consistently up to date.

Simplify patch deployment and continuous security enforcement to reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and keep systems consistently up to date. Compliance & Drift Remediation: Automated configuration drift detection and one-click security remediation to mitigate cyber risks caused by misconfigurations.

Proven Traction and Team

The Sigma Automate platform is deployed across multiple verticals, including retail, logistics, and healthcare. The platform is actively generating revenue and has already demonstrated its ability to reduce critical downtime from days to minutes.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of landscaping products in the United States, with over 5,000 employees, turned to Sigma Automate to modernize how its infrastructure team manages thousands of virtual machines across multiple data centers. The infrastructure team needed a faster, more reliable approach to managing and automating without adding headcount or complexity. “Sigma has fundamentally simplified how we manage our IT infrastructure. What used to take multiple tools and manual effort is now automated end-to-end, allowing our team to focus on the business instead of maintaining systems,” said Eric Baldwin , Senior Infrastructure Manager at SiteOne.

“Enterprise IT teams have long been buried in complexity, juggling hybrid infrastructure across cloud, on-prem, and virtual desktops with no clear path forward,” said Rick Grinnell , Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “The organizations that will pull ahead are those willing to rethink automation and infrastructure management from the ground up. Richard, Ben, Greg, and the Sigma team are doing exactly that, transforming what has historically been an operational burden into a genuine competitive advantage.”

About Sigma Automate

Sigma Automate is an AI-native, no-code automation platform that eliminates the complexity barrier in enterprise IT. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Sigma empowers IT and DevOps teams to automate critical infrastructure, security, and disaster recovery tasks without writing code. By combining enterprise-grade power with consumer-grade simplicity, Sigma Automate helps organizations close the IT skills gap and accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit sigma-automate.com .

About Glasswing Ventures

Glasswing Ventures is a first-capital-in venture capital firm dedicated to building the future of enterprise and security through AI and Frontier Technology. The firm combines deep domain expertise, decades of building, operating, and investing experience, and the guidance of world-class advisory councils to identify and partner with exceptional founders at their earliest stages and help them scale. The firm is committed to backing the AI-native and Frontier Tech platforms and products that will transform markets, establish new categories, and power the next generation of enduring global companies. Visit Glasswing Ventures for more information.

Media Contact: Richard Shaaya | CEO | richard@sigma-automate.com | 586-838-6071

Sigma is the execution engine for agentic AI in IT, enabling accessible automation for infrastructure, cost optimization, and security enforcement through a no-code, intuitive visual platform.