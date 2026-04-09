Soleo Health Opens New Ambulatory Infusion Center in Austin, Texas

FRISCO, Texas and AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the opening of its new ambulatory infusion center (AIC) in Austin, Texas, expanding access to advanced medications and clinical expertise for patients in the Austin metro area, including Georgetown, San Marcos, and surrounding communities.

Soleo Health Austin, located at 8015 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Suite 113, offers access to experienced clinicians delivering personalized support for patients receiving infusion and specialty biologics therapies. The facility features private, comfortable rooms designed to create a welcoming setting for high-quality care close to home. One room is specially designed for pediatric patients to provide a more supportive and engaging environment for younger individuals. Appointments with flexible times are available, including weekends. They can be made by calling 737.252.0330, faxing referrals to 210.310.3209, or through a referral from a patient’s medical provider.

“By complementing our extensive Texas footprint, we are helping patients in the Austin metro area receive the complex therapies they need in a setting that is more convenient and accommodating to their daily lives,” said Craig Vollmer, chief commercial officer at Soleo Health.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.