GXO Appoints Commercial Leader to Accelerate Scalable Growth and Strengthen Long-Term Partnerships

Industry veteran Ajit Kara joins GXO as Senior Vice President of Account Management

GREENWICH, Conn., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure‑play contract logistics provider, announced today that Ajit Kara has joined GXO as Senior Vice President, Account Management, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Karen Bomber. In this newly created role, Kara will lead the Account Management organization with responsibility for enabling scalable growth, value creation and strengthening long-term partnerships. He will be based at GXO’s headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“Ajit brings a deep passion for building high‑value, long‑term client partnerships and driving sustained organic growth by placing proactive account stewardship at the heart of how organizations operate,” said Karen Bomber, Chief Commercial Officer, GXO. “His experience delivering value to complex, enterprise-scale accounts is ideally suited to delivering consistent commercial excellence.”

Kara brings more than 25 years of experience leading supply chain transformation and client account management across multiple sectors. Prior to joining GXO, Kara served as CEO of the Americas at Prose on Pixels, as CEO of Williams Lea Tag, a DHL‑owned enterprise, and as Managing Director, Client Services at Williams Lea.

“Joining GXO is a natural evolution for me, bringing together my expertise scaling businesses, managing complex client relationships and driving commercial growth in a truly global context,” said Ajit Kara, Senior Vice President, Account Management, GXO. “The scale of opportunity is truly exciting, and I look forward to the journey ahead with this exceptional team.”

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Matt Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-921-9121

kathleen.juviler@gxo.com

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