CANADIAN BREAKFAST BRAND GOLDYS REACHES NEW HEIGHTS AS ASTRONAUT JEREMY HANSEN TAKES PRODUCT ON HISTORIC MISSION - WITH EYES ON THIS FRIDAY'S LANDING MILESTONE

Toronto, Ontario, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as an unexpected email has become a milestone moment for Canadian innovation. Two years ago, Goldys, a Canadian breakfast company, was contacted by the Canadian Space Agency with a unique opportunity: to explore whether its products could meet the rigorous standards required for space travel.

What followed was an intensive, months-long collaboration with teams from the Canadian Space Agency and NASA, including testing at facilities in Houston and Cape Canaveral. Goldys products underwent extensive evaluation for shelf life, microbiological safety, nutritional value, and performance in microgravity conditions. After successfully meeting every scientific benchmark, the final and most important test remained: taste. The verdict was clear… astronaut-approved!

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen selected Goldys Strawberry Lavender Superseed cereal as his breakfast of choice for the Artemis II mission. With that, Goldys officially earned its place beyond Earth.

This milestone comes as global attention turns to space once again, with a highly anticipated spacecraft landing scheduled for this Friday.

“This is more than a food story - it’s a uniquely Canadian moment,” said Daniel Schneider, co-founder & CEO of Goldys. “As the world watches this week’s landing and looks ahead to future lunar missions, we’re proud to see a Canadian product playing a small but meaningful role in fuelling human space exploration.”

From family breakfast tables at home to fuelling astronauts beyond Earth’s orbit, Goldys journey reflects innovation, resilience, and what’s possible when Canadian ingenuity meets opportunity.

Media inquiries, interview requests for Goldys founders, Daniel Schreiber or Daniel Carson, can be sent to:

Niki Papaioannou

niki@nikiinc.ca

About Goldys

Goldys is a Canadian food company dedicated to crafting nutrient-dense, high-quality breakfast products using thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Built on a mission to fuel active lifestyles, Goldys combines taste, innovation, and wellness in every bowl.

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