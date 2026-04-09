The Thrift Shift: Majority of Canadians Plan to Shop Second-Hand This Year

Cost-of-living pressures and the desire to cut down on waste are top motivators driving why Canadians thrift

Two-thirds (66%) of Canadians agree thrifting is now part of mainstream shopping culture

Thrifting is moving beyond clothing into furniture, home renovation, and home décor





TORONTO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the cost of living and environmental concerns, three in five (60%) Canadians plan to thrift or buy pre-owned this year, according to a new survey from Habitat for Humanity ReStore . Saving money is the primary driver behind thrifting in Canada with more than two-thirds of Canadians (68%) saying they thrift to save money, followed by a desire to reduce waste and the thrill of the treasure hunt.

Beyond what is driving thrifting, The Thrift Shift in Canada survey, based on responses from 1,536 Canadians, sheds light on how Canadians perceive this popular way to shop:

More than 8 in 10 Canadians (83%) agree thrifting makes economic sense given the current cost of living in Canada.

83% of Canadians also say thrifting makes environmental sense, citing concerns about waste.

Two-thirds (66%) of Canadians agree thrifting is now part of mainstream shopping culture.

Three in five (60%) say they are proud to show off their thrifted finds.





When it comes to what Canadians are thrifting, books, clothing and accessories, and toys and games are the most popular categories, with roughly half of Canadians saying they’ve purchased those items in the last year.

Canadians’ desire to thrift for items in the home category is also strong with thrifting for big-ticket items gaining traction: Furniture (72%), kitchenware (74%), and home décor (70%) are among the top home items Canadians say they would consider thrifting.

Interest is even higher when it comes to renovation and home improvement materials: The majority of Canadians say they would consider thrifting bath or kitchen cabinets (86%), renovation or building materials (81%), lighting (80%), and appliances (76%).

Where Canadians shop also matters. Nearly two-thirds of Canadians (61%) say they prefer to thrift at stores run by charitable organizations. Convenience and community also shape Canadians’ interest in buying thrifted or pre-owned home items, with proximity to a thrift store and recommendations from family and friends cited as the top influences.

“These findings reflect what we’re seeing across our more than 100 ReStore locations throughout Canada, with consistent demand for home items like furniture, appliances, building materials, and décor,” says Lisa Voycey, Director of ReStore at Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Life is expensive, and shoppers enjoy being able to browse in-store for home finds at great prices, while experiencing the thrill of uncovering something unexpected, all while knowing their purchase helps give back to their local community.”

ReStore: Built by Canadians. Building for Canadians

ReStore is Habitat for Humanity’s non-profit home improvement social enterprise where proceeds support local Habitat organizations across Canada to help build homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing.

Founded in Manitoba, Habitat ReStore turns 35 this year and has grown to more than 1,000 locations worldwide, including over 100 across Canada. Open to the public, stores offer a mix of new and gently used home goods, from one-of-a-kind vintage pieces and décor to building, appliance, furniture and renovation finds, with new clothing and accessories available at select locations.

“ReStore is expanding into more communities across Canada to meet growing interest in thrifting,” says Voycey. “With location playing a key role in where Canadians choose to thrift, we’re always looking for ways to give Canadians more opportunities to discover the ReStore experience.”

For more:

Find your local ReStore location to shop for new and gently used treasures for your home at discounted prices

to shop for new and gently used treasures for your home at discounted prices ReStore accepts donated items from individuals and businesses including new and used furniture, appliances, décor, and home improvement building materials. To donate, visit habitat.ca/en/restore/donate

Visit habitat.ca for the latest news and to learn more about Habitat for Humanity Canada’s work in communities across the country





About The Thrift Shift in Canada survey

The survey was administered online by JS Insights, on behalf of Habitat for Humanity Canada. In total, 1,536 Canadians were surveyed across the country in both French and English. Data was collected February 19-22, 2026. While online research uses samples of convenience, the equivalent telephone methodology would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About ReStore

Habitat ReStore is a non-profit home improvement store and social enterprise that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, décor and building materials to the public. Proceeds from ReStore locations across Canada support local Habitat for Humanity organizations to help build homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing. Founded in Canada, ReStore is celebrating 35 years and has grown to more than 1,000 locations worldwide, including over 100 across the country, offering a mix of everyday home goods and one-of-a-kind finds. Built by Canadians, ReStore continues to build for Canadians.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charity that includes local Habitat organizations working in every province and the North. Through innovative home construction, repair, and financing, skills training and advocacy, we bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global non-profit working in more than 60 countries. To learn more, visit habitat.ca and follow @HabitatCanada.

For more information and media requests, contact:

Christina Vanin

The Edit PR

christina@theeditcanada.com

416.904.3086

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