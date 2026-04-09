Capstreet-backed TradePending Announces Executive Appointments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a provider of automotive dealership software, today announced that Amanda Abarno has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing, Julian Cowart was named Vice President of Customer Operations, and Aloke Devalia has joined as Vice President of Revenue Management. TradePending is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

“With the addition of Amanda, Julian and Aloke, our customers can expect to receive the support needed to leverage our latest tools and technology, and I am pleased to welcome them to TradePending,” said TradePending CEO Jorge de Castro. “Each of them brings an invaluable perspective and specialized experience that perfectly aligns with the needs of our evolving platform, making them a natural fit for their new roles.”

Ms. Abarno was previously Vice President of Marketing at both Elliptic, a crypto compliance and risk intelligence firm, and Patientco, a healthcare payments and revenue cycle management company. She also has experience in fraud prevention and voice authentication SaaS from her time as Head of Global Demand Generation at Pindrop. Ms. Abarno holds a B.A. in World Economics & Business from The Ohio State University.

Mr. Cowart joins from InCharge Energy, where he was Director of Support Operations, having previously been VP, Operations at Urgently, a provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance solutions. He also served as Director, Operational Client Experience at Cox Automotive. He holds a B.A. in History from Emory University.

Mr. Devalia joins from Ibotta, where he led pricing and deal management for the business. Previously he served as Vice President of Strategic Pricing and Marketing Analytics at Purchasing Power and had a similar role as Vice President of Strategic Pricing at Equifax’s Automotive unit. Mr. Devalia began his revenue-management career with leadership roles at Delta and United Airlines. He holds a B.S. in Business Information Technology from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Georgia Tech.

“With these appointments, the company further strengthens its leadership team, and we are pleased to support the company’s continued team expansion,” added Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at TradePending. “TradePending continues to innovate and add functionality to its platform, demonstrating innovation and a commitment to better serve our dealer customers.”

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission is “simple automotive,” bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s platform to simplify the sales process, retain customers, and convert website traffic into revenue opportunities. For more information, visit https://tradepending.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

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LLYC

Joanne Lessner, joanne.lessner@llyc.global

Jennifer Hurson, jennifer.hurson@llyc.global