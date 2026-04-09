PyroGenesis Announces Contract Toward Titanium Powder Supply and Distribution Agreement with Asian Materials Company

MONTREAL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or “the Company”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes & engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today a contract with a company based in Asia, for titanium powder produced by PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomization process. The initial contract is for the supply of three “cut” sizes, ranging from fine to coarse. The customer is a materials company (the “Client”) supplying the Asian electronics market (specifically cell phone parts) whose name is being withheld for competitive reasons. The titanium will be used in the additive manufacturing of electronics components.

As outlined in the outlook section of PyroGenesis’ Q4 2025 earnings report (press release dated March 30, 2026), the Company has been in discussions with several companies who have expressed interest in titanium powders. The Client announced today has been in discussions with PyroGenesis for several years during the Company’s progress toward full commercialization of its NexGen plasma atomization system. Initial discussions focused on the possibility of selling multiple systems, but after careful consideration PyroGenesis opted for the distribution model currently being discussed.

The contract announced today will allow the Client to perform final testing and analysis of titanium powder Ti64 produced by the NexGen system, across three different particle sizes: 20-63µm, 53-106µm, and 53-150µm. Once this process is complete, and assuming all regulatory and trade agreements are certified, the Client has indicated it will require multiple tonnes of PyroGenesis’ titanium powder per year. Final volumes are to be determined over the next few weeks. Separately, the Client is negotiating to be the official supplier of PyroGenesis’ titanium powder to the Asian Electronics, Medical, and Aerospace industries.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Purpose: provide a reliable, superior-quality titanium powder to the Asian market, for use in the additive manufacturing of components in electronics, medical, and aerospace industries.

Scope: initial order for three different titanium powder particle sizes, for final testing and analysis. Once this process is completed, the Client has indicated a need for multiple tonnes of titanium powder per year. Separately, the Client is negotiating to be the primary distributor of PyroGenesis’ titanium powder to the Asian market.

Timeline: the metal powder will be delivered to the Client over the next few weeks.

Strategic Impact: provides superior quality titanium powder to a high-demand industry.

“High-quality titanium powder for additive manufacturing is growing rapidly and is increasingly being adopted across industries such as electronics, where it is enabling the development of high-end, complex, and lightweight devices with enhanced performance and design flexibility,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “Our NexGen titanium powder has now reached this level of performance, enabling it to serve a wide range of industries, including electronics, where advanced material properties are increasingly critical. We are hopeful that the contract announced today leads to both entry into that market and a long-term distribution agreement with our Client.”





Image: PyroGenesis’ titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen™ plasma atomization system.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

The global 3D printing market specific to titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032. 1

Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 2 and the U.S. 3

and the U.S. Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.

PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term “plasma atomization” in its original patent. The Company’s NexGen™ system is a patented upgrade to what is considered the gold standard process for the development of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis’ engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under “Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis’ latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis’ profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com



1 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/



2 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html



3 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-16311.pdf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d8e398c-e296-4df8-8a66-b0f57e3fc2f9