Aldebaran Reports 936 m of 0.66% CuEq (0.62% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 1.16 g/t Ag), including 194 m of 0.99% CuEq (0.92% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au and 1.02 g/t Ag) at the Altar Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to provide results of five holes from the infill drilling program at the Altar project in San Juan, Argentina. The goal of these holes was to upgrade resource blocks classified as Inferred to the Measured & Indicated categories.

Highlights

ALD-26-049EXT

936.00 m of 0.66% CuEq from 130 m depth Including 94 m of 0.79% CuEq from 138 m depth Including 352 m of 0.84% CuEq from 264 m depth Including 194 m of 0.99% CuEq from 346 m depth Including 87 m of 0.77% CuEq from 976 m depth





ALD-26-159EXT

1,048 m of 0.40% CuEq from 260 m depth Including 490 m of 0.52% CuEq from 260 m depth Including 216 m of 0.70% CuEq from 262 m depth





ALD-26-171EXT

1,353 m of 0.29% CuEq from 70 m depth Including 274 m of 0.36% CuEq from 831 m depth



ALD-26-175EXT

1,270 m of 0.29% CuEq from 74 m depth



ALD-26-021EXT

190 m of 0.22% CuEq from 26 m depth

164 m of 0.29% CuEq from 928 m depth

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented: “The 2025-2026 infill drilling program is well underway, and the results today demonstrate the consistency of mineralization at the Altar project. These holes will provide valuable information as we move toward a resource update and pre-feasibility study.”

Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer of Aldebaran, commented: “The current 2025-2026 infill drilling program, along with the 2024-2025 infill program, are critical for mineral resource conversion from the Inferred to the Measured and Indicated categories; neither of which are reflected in the current 2024 mineral resource estimate. Only Measured and Indicated resource blocks can be considered in a prefeasibility study and for the first time in the history of the Altar project, we will be declaring Proven and Probable reserves, which is a significant step in the derisking process for the project.”

Table 1 below shows detailed assays for all five holes. Figure 1 displays a plan map of the completed drill hole locations, while Figures 2 to 5 display cross sections of the holes reported herein. Holes with the suffix EXT are extensions of previously drilled holes.

Table 1. Altar Drill Hole Results From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) As

(ppm) CuEq

(%) ALD-26-021EXT - Total Depth 1163.00 m Interval 26.00 216.00 190.00 0.20 0.04 0.30 39 23 0.22 Interval 284.00 368.00 84.00 0.18 0.03 0.63 49 352 0.20 Interval 928.00 1,092.00 164.00 0.27 0.01 2.60 27 349 0.29 ALD-26-049EXT - Total Depth 1066.00 m Interval 130.00 1,066.00 936.00 0.62 0.09 1.16 19 229 0.66 Incl. 138.00 232.00 94.00 0.75 0.09 1.25 2 118 0.79 Incl. 264.00 616.00 352.00 0.78 0.17 0.86 4 146 0.84 Incl. 346.00 538.00 194.00 0.92 0.19 1.02 2 113 0.99 Incl. 976.00 1,063.00 87.00 0.73 0.02 2.94 120 720 0.77 ALD-26-159EXT - Total Depth - 1308.40 m Interval 260.00 1,308.40 1,048.40 0.37 0.06 0.78 31 237 0.40 Incl. 260.00 750.00 490.00 0.48 0.09 0.72 15 311 0.52 Incl. 262.00 478.00 216.00 0.65 0.12 0.92 10 438 0.70 Incl. 262.00 352.00 90.00 0.80 0.10 0.70 15 156 0.85 ALD-26-171EXT- Total Depth - 1423.00 m Interval 70.00 1,423.00 1,353.00 0.26 0.05 0.92 40 177 0.29 Incl. 252.00 288.00 36.00 0.50 0.21 0.97 9 288 0.58 ALD-26-175EXT - Total Depth - 1270.00 m Interval 74.00 1,270.00 1,196.00 0.26 0.04 0.60 56 152 0.29 Incl. 493.00 942.00 449.00 0.36 0.06 0.70 53 150 0.40 Incl. 533.00 565.50 32.50 0.49 0.09 1.25 59 109 0.54 The grades are uncut. CuEq values were calculated using copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu = US$3/lb, Au = US$1,400/oz, Ag = US$18/oz, and Mo = US$10/lb. Recoveries used for the supporting metals found in the CuEq equation are as follows: Au = 50%, Ag = 51%, (based on historical metallurgical test work) and Mo = 70% (benchmarking from similar deposits). The formula utilized to calculate equivalent values is CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t * 0.34025) + (Ag g/t * 0.00446) + (Mo ppm * 0.00023). EXT indicates the hole was extended from a previously drilled hole. Intervals represent the true thickness of the deposit.





Project Update

The Company is actively drilling with six rigs on the property. The focus of the program is to complete both infill and geotechnical drilling that will be necessary for the upcoming pre-feasibility study (the “PFS”). Upon completion of this year's drilling, the Company will complete an updated mineral resource estimate (the “MRE”), which is anticipated for Q3-2026. SRK Consulting Inc. has been hired to complete the MRE. The Company will also drill water wells this field season as part of its water-balance studies, and continues to collect environmental data, both of which are essential for the PFS and beyond. The Company has engaged SRK Consulting Inc. (Denver) as lead consultants for the PFS, with Knight Piesold as a subcontractor. The Company has also engaged Whittle Consulting Ltd (“Whittle”) to complete an optimization of the mine plan, which will be done in advance of developing the PFS. The analysis completed by Whittle will apply their integrated strategic planning methodology; an approach to long-term planning that evaluates and enhances the value of projects by considering all parts of the mining system across the value chain, all time periods, and all stakeholders. The scope of the PFS has broadened from what the Company had previously anticipated, and as such, the PFS is now expected to be completed in Q2/Q3-2027. The deadline for companies in Argentina to apply for the RIGI tax incentives and benefits has been extended by President Javier Milei to July 2027. The Company intends to submit a RIGI application in advance of the deadline but will now use the extended deadline to collect additional information before submission. It is anticipated that the Company will submit its application by Q1-2027.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) “John Black”

John Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

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For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025 the Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Altar Project (independent technical report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc, Denver, Colorado, titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Altar Project San Juan, Argentina”, dated September 30, 2025 – see news release dated October 30, 2025).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Altar follows systematic and rigorous sampling and analytical protocols which meet and exceed industry standards. These protocols are summarized below and are available on the Aldebaran website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

All drill holes are diamond core holes with PQ, HQ or NQ core diameters. Drill core is collected at the drill site where recovery and RQD (Rock Quality Designation) measurements are taken before the core is boxed and transported to the Altar camp facilities, a short distance away, where the whole core is photographed under more optimum lighting conditions and geological quick log is produced. The whole-core is then marked and sampled into geological defined, systematic 1- to 2-metre sample intervals, unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact, which should not be crossed. The whole-core is then cut-in-half with a diamond saw blade, with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a two plastic security zip ties, and labeled with a unique sample number. The bagged samples are then placed into larger plastic sacks, and those sacks are sealed with another plastic security zip tie and labelled for shipment. The sacks are then placed onto wooden pallets and wrapped in plastic shrink-wrap and stored in a secure area pending shipment to a certified ALS laboratory sample preparation facility located in Mendoza, Argentina, where the samples are dried, crushed, and pulverized. The resulting sample pulps are sent by batch to the ALS laboratory in Lima for geochemical assay analysis, including a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion (4-acid) with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and other elements of interest are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques. Aldebaran independently inserts certified control standards (Super Certified Reference Materials (SCRM’s), coarse field blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These control samples represent 10-12% of the total samples submitted and are inserted “blindly” to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the Aldebaran facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the Altar project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, the mineral resource estimate and pre-feasibility study, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.





Figure 1 – Location Map of Drill Holes Completed in the 2025/2026 Field Season





Figure 2 – Hole ALD-26-049EXT in Cross Section





Figure 3 – Hole ALD-26-021EXT in Cross Section





Figure 4 – Holes ALD-26-159EXT and ALD-26-175EXT in Cross Section





Figure 5 – Holes ALD-26-159EXT and ALD-26-171EXT in Cross Section

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3416afe-9adb-4b8e-8714-ae18c1478909

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82ab9480-550c-4ea1-8600-7e4b9be3bd6a