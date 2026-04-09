Rubicon Organics to Present at International Cannabis Conferences in April 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce its participation in three leading international cannabis conferences in April 2026. In Berlin and London, the Company will present on building trusted premium brands at scale, discuss factors driving growth in the Canadian market, and meet with stakeholders across regulated medical cannabis markets as it evaluates potential pathways for brand expansion.

April 2026 Conference Presentations

Rubicon Organics will be represented at the following industry conferences in April 2026:

Talman House Berlin scheduled for April 13, 2026 in Berlin, Germany,

International Cannabis Business Conference (“ICBC”) Berlin scheduled for April 13 – 15, 2026 in Berlin, Germany, and

Global Cannabis Regulatory Summit (“GCRS”) scheduled for April 19 – 21, 2026 in London, England.





Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel at Talman House Berlin on April 13, 2026 on Buyer Beware: Navigating pitfalls in global cannabis investments. Melanie Ramsey, Chief Operating Officer, will speak at ICBC Berlin on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Ms. Ramsey will participate on the panel Effective International Branding Strategies, sharing Rubicon’s perspective on building and scaling trusted cannabis brands across regulated global medical markets. To register for the event, visit here.

Attending ICBC and GCRS and presenting at leading international conferences is a deliberate part of Rubicon Organics’ strategy to build and scale its brands globally. These forums allow us to showcase the strength of our premium cannabis brands, build credibility with international partners, and engage directly with regulatory stakeholders shaping global cannabis markets. By sharing our perspective on a global stage, we are strengthening awareness, accelerating international opportunities, and laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth beyond Canada.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000‑square‑foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500‑square‑foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, acquired in 2025 and expected to increase annual production capacity by approximately 40% and begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026.

With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

For more information visit www.rubiconorganics.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, including expectations regarding its attendance at industry events, related stakeholder engagement, broader industry conditions, and opportunities for market expansion. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, the successful implementation of its business strategy. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, the successful implementation of its business strategy, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.