CoinEx Monthly Proof of Reserve Update – April 2026





HONG KONG, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CoinEx, transparency and security are core to its operations. From 2022, CoinEx has published monthly Proof of Reserve (PoR) reports to show that all user assets are fully backed. This measure underpins the platform's stability and trustworthiness. The release of its latest Proof of Reserve on Apr 9, 2026, confirms that CoinEx continues to maintain a 1:1 or higher reserve ratio across all major assets. Key figures include:

CET: 106.68%

106.68% USDT: 105.41%

105.41% USDC: 109.76%

109.76% BTC: 105.65%

105.65% ETH: 100.24%

100.24% DOGE: 100.1%

The total market value of assets held in CoinEx wallets stands at $556,025,109.93, fully supporting users’ deposits.







Commitment to Transparency and Security

Proof of Reserve is a demonstration of a platform’s responsibility. Building on its long-term commitment to transparency, reliability, responsibility, and accessibility, CoinEx believes trust is earned through consistent action and the Proof of Reserve practice reflects exactly that.

CoinEx will continue to update Proof of Reserve on a monthly basis, ensuring users always have clear information about the assets they entrust to the platform.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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