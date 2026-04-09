Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size to Grow $11.84 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size was valued at USD 5.44 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.09% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Health Awareness and Increasing Indoor Pollution Concerns to Drive Market Growth Globally

The growing awareness of the effects of indoor air quality on human health is the main driver driving the market for indoor air quality monitors. Cardiovascular and respiratory disorders are among the effects. Due to a rise in air pollution, the market is expanding as a result of urbanization. The rise of industrialization is partially to blame for this. The market is expanding as a result of the rise in smart home technology.

Get a Sample Report of Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6206

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

3M Company

Emerson Electric Co.

TSI Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Aeroqual Limited

IQAir

Awair Inc.

Vaisala Oyj

Sensirion AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Amphenol Corporation

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Horiba, Ltd.

Kanomax USA, Inc.

PCE Instruments

FLIR Systems (Teledyne FLIR)

Dyson Ltd.

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.44 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.09% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Pollutant Type (Biological, Physical, Chemical)

• By Product Type (Portable, Fixed)

• By Technology (Electrochemical Sensors, Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensors, Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensors, Laser-Based Sensors, Others)

• By End User (Residential, Commercial Buildings, Industrial, Government Buildings)





Purchase Single User PDF of Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6206

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Pollutant Type

In 2025, Physical Pollutants dominated with 46% share due to the rising concerns about particulate matter globally. The segment of chemical pollutants is the fastest-growing due to the rising awareness about the impact of harmful gases, which include VOCs, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

By Product Type

In 2025, Fixed monitors dominated with 58% share due to their monitoring capabilities. Portable monitors have experienced significant growth in recent times due to the increase in demand for air quality monitoring among consumers.

By Technology

In 2025, Electrochemical Sensors dominated with 41% share due to their high precision in detecting gases such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide. Laser-based sensors is the fastest-growing due to their high precision in detecting fine particulate matter globally.

By End-User

In 2025, Commercial Buildings dominated with 49% share as offices, schools, and healthcare facilities are increasingly incorporating IAQ monitors for safety and regulatory compliance. Residential segment growth is led by increasing consumer awareness of indoor air quality and health.

Regional Insights:

North America has the maximum share in the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, which is around 38% in 2025. The region’s growth is driven by the high awareness about indoor air pollution, strict regulations, and the adoption of smart home technology.

The market for indoor air quality monitors is expanding at the quickest rate in the Asia-Pacific region due to factors such increasing air pollution, rapid urbanization, and awareness of the significance of leading healthy lifestyles.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6206

Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , Honeywell introduced advanced indoor air quality monitoring solutions integrated with IoT-enabled platforms to provide real-time air quality data and improve building safety and efficiency.

, Honeywell introduced advanced indoor air quality monitoring solutions integrated with IoT-enabled platforms to provide real-time air quality data and improve building safety and efficiency. In May 2024, Siemens enhanced its smart building solutions by integrating advanced air quality monitoring capabilities into its building automation systems to support healthier.

Exclusive Sections of the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report (The USPs):

IAQ MONITOR ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the penetration of indoor air quality monitoring systems across residential and commercial buildings, along with growth in smart home and smart building adoption.

– helps you understand the penetration of indoor air quality monitoring systems across residential and commercial buildings, along with growth in smart home and smart building adoption. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the usage of advanced sensor technologies, IoT integration, mobile connectivity, and adoption of multi-pollutant real-time monitoring systems.

– helps you identify the usage of advanced sensor technologies, IoT integration, mobile connectivity, and adoption of multi-pollutant real-time monitoring systems. OPERATIONAL COST & CONSUMER PREFERENCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate device pricing, maintenance costs, lifecycle considerations, and increasing consumer focus on health and wellness monitoring.

– helps you evaluate device pricing, maintenance costs, lifecycle considerations, and increasing consumer focus on health and wellness monitoring. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess adherence to indoor air quality standards, certifications, and the impact of evolving regulatory frameworks.

– helps you assess adherence to indoor air quality standards, certifications, and the impact of evolving regulatory frameworks. INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT INDEX – helps you uncover trends in public and private investments supporting air quality monitoring and smart infrastructure growth.

– helps you uncover trends in public and private investments supporting air quality monitoring and smart infrastructure growth. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their product innovation, technological capabilities, market reach, and recent developments.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Air Quality Sensor Market

Air Quality Control Systems Market

PM2.5 Sensors Market

Smart Air Purifier Market

Environmental Sensor Market