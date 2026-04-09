New York High Schools Partner with OneGoal to Help More Students Realize Their Postsecondary Dreams

New York, NY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High School for Energy and Technology, Gregorio Luperon High School, Frederick Douglas Academy VI, High School for Law, George Westinghouse, and East Williamsburg Scholars Academy have joined a growing network of OneGoal partners in New York. Family Life Academy Charter School expanded its partnership with OneGoal to serve more of its students. OneGoal is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming postsecondary advising and support so every student can achieve their college and career aspirations.

Currently, OneGoal in New York is actively serving nearly 2,500 students across 18 schools in four of the city’s five boroughs, including The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. The impact of this model is clear: Students who receive advising support from OneGoal in New York are twice as likely to earn their college degree or professional credential as their peers from similar backgrounds.

“[OneGoal’s] hands-on approach, willingness to listen, and thoughtful [partnership] are exactly what we need to continue to grow and meet the needs of our school community,” remarked Rae Hallett, Pathways Advisor at Frederick Douglas Academy VI High School. “We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to working with OneGoal throughout the year – our students will undoubtedly benefit from [their] ongoing support, expertise, and dedication.”

OneGoal’s postsecondary advising support for its school partners integrates structured college and career advising experiences into the school day, helping students identify their interests, explore career and education pathways, build financial literacy, and set goals for life after graduation. Through high school and into their first year of a postsecondary pathway, students receive continued guidance to complete applications, secure financial aid, and persist through their first year of college or other credentialing programs.

"New York City educators are deeply committed to their students’ futures, and we are honored to stand alongside them," said Dr. Alaina Harper, OneGoal Executive Director in New York. "Every student deserves structured time and support during the school day to plan for what’s next. Through our new and existing partnerships across New York City, we work with educators to build classrooms where postsecondary planning is not an add-on — it is an integrated, intentional part of the learning experience".

In addition to these new partnerships, OneGoal continues to deepen its impact through long-standing partnerships, such as its partnership with Bushwick Leaders’ High School for Academic Excellence. Bushwick Leaders is working to tie together its entire ecosystem of college and career readiness, including FutureReady NYC, with OneGoal serving as a facilitator to establish collaborative workshops.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with OneGoal," said Enrique Garcia, Principal of Bushwick Leaders. "It has served as a catalyst for our community, bringing students and staff together to cultivate a robust ecosystem of career readiness that will benefit our students for years to come".

These partnerships are central to OneGoal's commitment to ensuring students across New York have the necessary skills for success in their chosen pathways after high school.

OneGoal is opening five new partnership opportunities for New York schools ready to bridge the postsecondary gap in the 2026/27 school year. Together with their school partners, OneGoal will map out an advising model that meets each student's unique college and career aspirations. To learn more about partnering with OneGoal, visit onegoal.org/newyork.

Contact Info



Stephen Barker

stephen.barker@onegoalgraduation.org

+1 316-734-1042

Attachment