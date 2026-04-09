AGF Launches Capitol Signals, a Subscription-Based Newsletter

TORONTO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) today announced that Henrietta Treyz, Co-Founder and Director of Economic Policy at Veda Partners, will become a regular contributor as the firm launches Capitol Signals, a subscription-based newsletter.

She will provide subscribers with weekly and ad hoc insights into how U.S. policy and political developments may impact global markets. Issues such as tariffs, fiscal stimulus, tax policy, the debt ceiling, and other key economic priorities in Washington, D.C will be covered.

“Henrietta brings deep expertise in economic policy and a strong track record of helping investors understand the implications of political and legislative developments,” said Meaghan Kelly, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, AGF Investments. “Her insights will help provide our clients with timely, thoughtful analysis on the policy developments shaping markets and the broader investment landscape.”

Ms. Treyz will also participate in client events and select speaking engagements, helping to deepen relationships and bring timely policy insights directly to AGF’s clients.

“As policy and political developments in Washington continue to evolve, their impact on markets and the global economy remains significant,” said Henrietta Treyz, Co-Founder and Director of Economic Policy at Veda Partners. “Against this backdrop, I look forward to working with AGF to share insights with a broader audience and help investors better understand the policy forces shaping markets.”

A frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg and BNN, Henrietta’s insights are shaped by her extensive relationships across administrations, federal agencies, the Senate, and the House, spanning the political spectrum.

The addition of Henrietta supports AGF’s efforts to deliver timely, thoughtful and differentiated insights to clients, while leveraging the depth of expertise across the firm’s internal teams and external partners.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $59 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About Veda Partners

With over a century of combined experience in both financial markets and the corridors of the Capitol, Veda Partners (Veda) is a uniquely situated investment advisor and consultancy.

Veda’s mission is to provide clients with the most pertinent data, analysis and forecasting as the various branches of government influence investment and business strategies.

Veda provides hyper-focused and specialized insight into the fields where the firm has hands-on experience and a strong history of guiding investors away from the noise and towards the action.

Follow Henrietta Treyz:

Instagram: @henriettadoesmacro

X: @henriettaveda

Bluesky: @henriettaveda.Bsky.social

Threads: @henriettadoesmacro

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com