Kura Oncology to Present Darlifarnib Plus Cabozantinib Data in Patients with Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Previously Treated with Cabozantinib at IKCS Europe 2026

Data build on findings presented at ESMO 2025 and support potential of darlifarnib to overcome resistance and resensitize tumors to VEGFR TKI therapy

Virtual investor call on April 17, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. CEST

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will present updated data from its ongoing FIT-001 clinical trial (NCT 06026410) evaluating darlifarnib (KO-2806) in combination with cabozantinib in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma at the International Kidney Cancer Symposium (IKCS) Europe 2026 in Paris, France.

The data to be presented build on earlier findings from the FIT-001 study reported at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, where the combination of darlifarnib and cabozantinib demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and a manageable safety profile in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

IKCS Europe 2026 Presentation Details

Title: Farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI) darlifarnib (KO-2806) combined with cabozantinib (cabo) in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) patients after prior exposure to cabo: Preliminary Phase 1 results from FIT-001



Abstract Session: 7

Date: April 17, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CEST

Virtual Investor Event

Kura will host a webcast and conference call on April 17, 2026, at 7:30 am PT / 10:30 am ET / 4:30 pm CEST featuring management and a clinical investigator from the darlifarnib program. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section.

About darlifarnib

Darlifarnib is a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI) designed to inhibit farnesylation of RHEB and suppress mTORC1 signaling. This mechanism has potential to enhance the activity of multiple targeted therapies, including VEGFR-targeted therapies such as cabozantinib.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™ (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Kura’s presentation of FIT-001 data at IKCS Europe 2026, the therapeutic potential of the combination of darlifarnib and cabozantinib in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and the potential of darlifarnib to overcome resistance and resensitize tumors to VEGFR TKI therapy and to enhance the activity of multiple targeted therapies. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, and other interactions with regulatory bodies, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties Kura faces, please refer to Kura’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com