Bombardier to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2026

MONTREAL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on April 30, 2026. That same day, Bombardier will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) in a virtual format.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2026

Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier, and Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier, will present the financial results for the first quarter of 2026 in a live presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The presentation will take place on April 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen in:



Live webcast (recommended):

A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage.





A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage. By phone:

The presentation can also be accessed by telephone. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.



Local dial-in number - Montréal (English and French):

+1 438 792-9840

Local dial-in number - Toronto (English and French):

+1 289 514-5015



(Conference ID English: 72079 | Conference ID French: 86063)

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On April 30, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Bombardier welcomes all shareholders who wish to participate in the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast, a link to which shall be available on the date of the meeting via this webpage. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and ask questions during the live Meeting. Non-registered shareholders, guests and media will be able to watch online via the live webcast available at the same link.

Documentation for the Meeting, including the Management Proxy Circular, and instructions on how to vote and participate in the online Meeting and to ask questions to management and the Chair of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, is available on the Corporation’s website here. Bombardier encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.

The replay of the Meeting and the call will be posted on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation — innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability Report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system, visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

