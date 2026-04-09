Bitcoin Bancorp Launches California Deployment of Licensed Bitcoin ATM Network With First Installations

LAS VEGAS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), the holder of foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced the initial deployment of licensed Bitcoin ATMs in Southern California.

The Company has completed its first installations in the greater Los Angeles area, marking the next phase of its national expansion strategy. This move follows its previously announced rollout in Texas and represents continued execution of a broader plan to scale its Bitcoin ATM network across key U.S. retail markets.

The Bitcoin ATM industry continues its rapid expansion, with the U.S. crypto ATM market valued at approximately USD 267.4 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 7,679.6 million by 2034. Nationwide, the U.S. maintains over 35,000 Bitcoin ATMs (approximately 30,229 as of April 1, 2026).

California represents one of the most attractive markets for Bitcoin ATM expansion due to its large population, strong technology ecosystem, and high levels of cryptocurrency adoption. With more than 39 million residents, the state ranks among the top in total Bitcoin ATM installations nationwide. In comparison:

Texas leads with the highest number of Bitcoin ATMs among U.S. states (reportedly exceeding 4,000 in late 2025), benefiting from its crypto-friendly regulations and large retail footprint.

leads with the highest number of Bitcoin ATMs among U.S. states (reportedly exceeding 4,000 in late 2025), benefiting from its crypto-friendly regulations and large retail footprint. California ranks among the top states in total installations, often second or in close contention with major markets like Florida and New York, though it trails Texas in raw count.

ranks among the top states in total installations, often second or in close contention with major markets like Florida and New York, though it trails Texas in raw count. Other leading states, such as Florida, also show strong numbers, supported by high tourist traffic and crypto adoption in cities like Miami.



This positions California as a high-potential market where additional licensed, patented machines can capture significant untapped transaction volume in a densely populated, economically powerful state.

This strategic expansion into California delivers significant benefits for Bitcoin Bancorp and its shareholders. It provides immediate access to one of the largest state economies in the nation, where high retail foot traffic, strong crypto enthusiasm, and a massive population are expected to drive elevated transaction volumes and recurring fee-based revenue. The deployment leverages the Company’s patented technology for enhanced fraud prevention and regulatory compliance, positioning Bitcoin Bancorp as a trusted, licensed operator in a jurisdiction with rigorous oversight. By entering California, Bitcoin Bancorp diversifies its geographic footprint beyond its initial Texas deployment, accelerates national scaling, strengthens its market leadership among patent-holding public operators, and creates long-term value through increased operational scale and brand visibility in a premier innovation hub.

"California has continuously led digital-asset innovation, supported by its world-class technology leadership, expansive retail networks, and growing consumer demand for accessible cryptocurrency services," said Eric Noveshen, director of Bitcoin Bancorp. "The opportunity arose to strategically add new markets following our Texas deployment. California represents a natural next step for our licensed Bitcoin ATMs—delivering secure, compliant on-ramps to Bitcoin while capitalizing on one of the largest economic markets in the United States."

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0–enabled platforms. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

For investor and general information, please email contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

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Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “belief,” “envision,” “expects,” “expect,” “intend,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. f/k/a Bullet Blockchain, Inc.