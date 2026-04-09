Allied Biofuels Uzbekistan Secures Presidential Decree and Related Incentives for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Project

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Biofuels FE LLC and the Khorezm Region Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan have executed a binding Project Implementation Agreement (PIA), marking a historic turning point in the development of Central Asia’s most consequential clean energy undertaking. The signing of the PIA constitutes a formal and irrevocable commitment by both parties to advance a project of extraordinary strategic, industrial, and environmental significance for the region and the world.

The PIA is underpinned by a Presidential Decree of the Republic of Uzbekistan, granted in direct recognition of the project’s national significance. By virtue of that Decree, the project has been accorded Special Economic Zone treatment, providing tax exemptions and a comprehensive customs incentive framework in accordance with the sovereign legislation of the Republic. This extraordinary long-term fiscal commitment by the highest levels of the Uzbek state provides an unequivocal foundation of stability and certainty as the project advances through its successive development phases.

The project entails the development and operation of Central Asia’s first - and the world’s most ambitious - integrated biofuel refinery, purpose-built to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), electro-synthetic SAF (e-SAF), and Green Diesel at industrial scale. At full capacity, the facility is projected to yield approximately 160,400 tonnes of SAF, 257,000 tonnes of e-SAF, and 5,040 tonnes of Green Diesel annually. With a total estimated capital value of approximately US$6.08 billion invested over a five-year period, the project stands as one of the largest clean energy infrastructure commitments ever undertaken in the region — a defining statement of industrial ambition and sovereign partnership.

Conceived and engineered in partnership with the world’s leading technology providers, the project will be powered by a 4.45 GW renewable energy system incorporating a 1,600 MWh battery energy storage system and 2,400 MW of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, with Plug Power selected as the electrolyser technology provider of choice. This integrated energy architecture positions the facility among the most technologically advanced zero-carbon production installations worldwide.

The execution of the PIA represents a decisive step forward in a partnership of genuine strategic depth. The project’s design incorporates the capture and conversion of biogenic CO₂ into e-SAF and the consumption of approximately 5,775 tonnes per day of agricultural feedstock – a closed-loop model that reflects the highest standards of integrated, zero-carbon industrial engineering. This is not merely a fuel production project; it is a systemic reengineering of how energy and industry can coexist with environmental responsibility at scale.

Both parties regard the PIA as a watershed moment — not solely for the project itself, but for Uzbekistan’s sovereign ambition to establish itself as a destination of choice for transformative industrial capital. The agreement signals to global investors, multilateral institutions, and strategic partners alike that Uzbekistan possesses both the political will and institutional capacity to anchor world-class infrastructure at the frontier of the clean energy transition.

The PIA was formally executed in Perth, Western Australia, on 2 April 2026. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Rakhimov Jurabek Rakhimovich, Governor of the Khorezm Region of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Mr. Alfred Benedict, Chairman & General Director of Allied Biofuels FE LLC.

His Excellency travelled to Perth at the head of a high-level delegation of senior government officials - a testament to the weight that the Government of Uzbekistan attaches to this partnership and to the nation’s accelerating transition toward a sustainable energy future.

Through this landmark collaboration, Allied Biofuels and the Government of Uzbekistan are establishing a new global standard for sovereign-led sustainable industrial development — positioning the Khorezm Region as an indispensable node in the emerging architecture of the world’s clean energy economy. The project is expected to generate approximately 2,000 direct and indirect employment positions during the construction phase alone, with enduring economic, social, and industrial dividends for the region for generations to come.

His Excellency Rakhimov Jurabek Rakhimovich, Governor of Khorezm Region, said:

“We believe that the advanced approaches in green energy, modern technologies, and sustainability-focused strategies promoted by Allied Biofuels provide a strong foundation for the successful implementation of the project. The initiative will support the development of a high value-added industrial chain in the region, facilitate the transfer of advanced green technologies, create new jobs, and expand export potential, positioning the Khorezm region as an emerging international hub for green industry.

“In this context, our cooperation is essential for accelerating the transition of the joint project into its implementation phase and coordinating the next practical steps. We view this initiative as a strategic project that will significantly strengthen the industrial capacity of the Khorezm region and position it within the global clean energy economy.

“We are confident that our partnership with Allied Biofuels will continue to deepen based on mutual trust, strategic cooperation, and tangible results. In this regard, we would like to invite you and your company’s delegation to visit the Khorezm region in May to advance the project and discuss the next steps toward implementation.”

Alfred Benedict, Chairman & General Director of Allied Biofuels FE LLC, said:

“The execution of this Agreement is a defining moment - not only for Allied Biofuels, but for the global clean energy industry. The Presidential Decree and the Project Implementation Agreement together constitute one of the most compelling sovereign endorsements we have witnessed in the clean fuels sector. They formalise a critical stage of the project’s development and provide investors, strategic partners, and international stakeholders with the highest possible level of confidence as we advance into the next phase.

“We are honoured to partner with the Khorezm Region and the Government of Uzbekistan in pursuit of a shared and historic ambition: to make Uzbekistan a world leader in clean energy production. This project sends an unambiguous message to the global investment community - Uzbekistan is not merely open for business; it is ready to lead.

“This Agreement is the result of a sustained sequence of strategic engagements and prior commitments, and it materially strengthens the legal and institutional architecture upon which the project now stands. The foundations are set, and our mandate is clear. We are building the future together.”

Affinity Capital Group acted as advisor to Allied BioFuels and the transaction.

About Allied Biofuels

Allied Biofuels FE LLC is an Uzbekistan-registered company developing Central Asia’s first — and the world’s most ambitious — world-scale integrated biorefinery, purpose-engineered to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Electro-SAF (e-SAF), and Renewable (Green) Diesel at industrial scale. In partnership with the world’s foremost technology providers, Allied Biofuels is designing, developing, and constructing a generational facility that will occupy a pivotal role in the global clean energy transition — delivering transformative environmental outcomes and anchoring long-term economic prosperity across the region.

Media Contact

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