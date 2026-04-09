ModelOp Wins Diamond Award for Responsible AI Platform in 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Shapes the Future of Enterprise AI Governance

CHICAGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform for enterprises, today announced it has been named a Diamond Award winner for Responsible AI Platform in the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence , one of the industry’s most prestigious programs recognizing excellence in artificial intelligence innovation, enterprise impact, and responsible deployment.

ModelOp earned the Diamond distinction in the Responsible AI Platform category, which highlights organizations delivering measurable advancements in AI governance, risk mitigation, and ethical AI deployment. The Pinnacle Awards program recognizes companies that are shaping the future of AI across industries—from foundational innovation to real-world enterprise transformation.





ModelOp’s recognition reflects its continued leadership in enabling enterprises to govern AI systems at scale—ensuring compliance, transparency, and accountability across the full AI lifecycle, from use case idea through production to business value.

“Winning the Diamond Award for Responsible AI Platform validates what enterprise leaders already know: AI success depends on delivering AI rapidly, safely, and profitably," said Dave Trier, CEO of ModelOp. “Organizations are moving beyond experimentation to operational AI at scale, and that requires a unified AI system of record to manage risk, ensure compliance, and deliver trusted outcomes.”

Additional Recognition: 2026 AI Excellence Awards Finalist

In addition to its Pinnacle Awards win, ModelOp has also been recognized as a Finalist in the 2026 AI Excellence Awards , further reinforcing its position as a leader in enterprise AI governance.

The AI Excellence Awards honor organizations and solutions that demonstrate exceptional innovation, measurable impact, and advancement of artificial intelligence technologies across industries. Being named a finalist signifies that ModelOp’s platform stands among the most innovative and high-impact AI solutions in the market today—recognized for its ability to operationalize Responsible AI at enterprise scale.

Driving the Future of Responsible AI in the Enterprise

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, governance has emerged as the defining factor between success and failure. ModelOp’s platform enables organizations to:

Establish full visibility into all AI with an AI system of record

Achieve faster time-to-value with automated lifecycle management

Ensure 100% policy adherence with enforceable AI governance

Maximize ROI with operational intelligence

The company’s continued recognition across leading industry awards underscores a broader market shift: AI governance is mission-critical infrastructure for enterprise AI.



About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp for its end-to-end AI lifecycle management and governance platform. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. In 2026, it was named a Diamond Award winner for Responsible AI Platform in the Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence and was recognized as a Finalist in the AI Excellence Awards. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413

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