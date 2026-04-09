STOCKHOLDER NOTIFICATION: Kaskela Law is Investigating Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

The firm is investigating whether the company’s representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties, causing investor losses

Priority Technology’s stock price has declined 33% since October 2025



PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law is investigating Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority Technology”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/priority-technology/

Since October 2025, shares of Priority Technology’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $7.50 per share to a current price of approximately $5.00 per share – a cumulative decline of over 33% in value.

“We are investigating Priority Technology on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders to determine whether the company’s representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

Priority Technology shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or abell@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/priority-technology/



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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