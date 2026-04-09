INVESTOR ALERT:Kaskela Law Firm Announces Shareholder Investigation of Aviat Networks and Encourages Long-Term AVNW Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law announces that it is investigating Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) (“Aviat”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/aviat-networks/

“We are investigating Aviat on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders to determine whether the company’s representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is co-leading the firm’s investigation.

Aviat shareholders who would like to learn more about the investigation are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or abell@kaskelalaw.com. To request additional information online, click on the following link to submit your information:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/aviat-networks/



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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