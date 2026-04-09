Liner launches Figure Generator on Liner Scholar, expanding AI-powered research from citation to visualization

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liner , the evidence-first AI research platform built to help people find and verify information faster, today announced the launch of Figure Generator on Liner Scholar, a new capability designed to help researchers turn complex academic content into clear, publication-ready figures.

The launch marks an important expansion of Liner Scholar’s role in the research workflow. While AI tools have made it easier to retrieve and summarize information, visual communication remains a major bottleneck for researchers, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence, computer science, and biology, where a well-constructed figure can be as important as the abstract in establishing clarity, trust, and citation potential.

Figure Generator is designed to address that gap directly. When a researcher encounters a dense or technically complex passage in a paper, they can highlight the relevant text and prompt Liner Chat to generate a figure illustrating that section. Liner then analyzes the selected content and produces a visual intended to clarify the underlying concept, whether that involves a system architecture, process flow, structural relationship, or data correlation.

In addition to generating figures from highlighted text, the feature can also suggest where a figure would be most effective within a paper. By analyzing the broader context of the document, Liner identifies sections where visualization could improve comprehension and proposes custom figures tailored to the content. Built on Liner Scholar’s database of 460 million academic papers, the feature is designed to make visual outputs part of a deeper research workflow rather than a standalone design layer.

This capability addresses a longstanding pain point in academic and technical publishing. Traditionally, producing strong research visuals has required significant manual effort, outside design support, and repeated rounds of revision. For many researchers, that process adds time and cost to work that is already demanding. Figure Generator is intended to streamline that process by combining Liner’s strengths in precise analysis and accurate output with visual synthesis.

“Researchers are often expected to communicate highly complex ideas with clarity, but the process of creating strong figures has remained unnecessarily slow and resource-intensive,” said Luke Kim, CEO of Liner. “Figure Generator extends Liner Scholar beyond search and citation support into visual explanation. No more PowerPoint. No more Illustrator. Researchers should be able to go from evidence to explanation in one workflow.”

As researchers increasingly look for AI systems that do more than generate text, Liner Scholar is expanding to support not just discovery and citation, but also the communication of ideas in forms that are easier to understand, evaluate, and share. Liner plans to continue refining Figure Generator based on researcher feedback and evolving workflow needs.

The launch reinforces Liner’s broader mission to build AI tools that support rigorous, trustworthy knowledge work. Most recently, Liner was named No. 2 in the Education category on Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies list.

Figure Generator is now available on Liner Scholar. For more information, please visit https://liner.com/ .

About Liner

Liner is an evidence-first AI research platform designed for people who need answers they can verify. By prioritizing citation-backed outputs and source traceability, Liner helps users quickly audit claims, evaluate information quality, and conduct research with greater speed and confidence. The platform is used by students, educators, professionals, and knowledge workers around the world who want AI that supports trustworthy learning and decision-making.

Media Contact

Kent Borden-Ha

Firecracker PR for Liner

kent@firecrackerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ee4cde6-568a-44c7-b881-d50b20a03426