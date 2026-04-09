Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP), Stellantis N.V. (STLA), and Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Medpace Holdings, Inc. (“Medpace”) (NASDAQ: MEDP) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Medpace’s projected book-to-bill ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. If you purchased Medpace shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/medpace-holdings to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 5, 2026.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) (NYSE: STLA) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Stellantis’s opportunity to capitalize on a growing electrification market and its potential for earnings growth between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026. If you purchased Stellantis shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/stellantis/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 8, 2026.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”) (NASDAQ: UPST) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Upstart’s AI model known as “Model 22” between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025. If you purchased Upstart shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/upstart-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 8, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com