SAFE, ORION, ARTEMIS And The Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) - April 15-17, 2026

TEMPE, Ariz., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFE, a Tempe, Arizona based engineering services provider specializing in Survivability Solutions, with a focus on Impulse and Vibration Management, is proud to be recognized as a Preferred Supplier to Lockheed-Martin and its ORION spacecraft in support of NASA's ARTEMIS Moon and Mars space missions. In addition to the imminent launch of the ORION space craft this Spring, SAFE is excited to announce participation in the 2026 Meeting of the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) in Nashville, TN April 15-17.

SAFE is a Division of The Protective Group (TPG) based in Miami-Lakes, FL. TPG is an agile systems integrator and industry leader in threat protection for infrastructure, personnel, ground vehicles, maritime systems, and aviation platforms. Both SAFE and TPG are subsidiaries of Point Blank Enterprises (PBE). Headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, PBE utilizes innovative materials and methodologies, coupled with unique systems integration capabilities, to ensure that American and Allied First Responders, Federal Agencies, and Warfighters have the best possible threat protection.

The AAAA Summit is an annual event that welcomes the entire Army Aviation Community, from Aircraft Manufacturers to End Users, and considers a wide range of legacy and emerging challenges. AAAA is an International Defense conference with more than 80 nations, 650 exhibitors and 33,000 government, military and industry attendees. Please visit TPG and SAFE in booth 364 to see, ask, and learn more about design, development, testing and qualification of legacy and emerging aviation armor and survivability solutions.

Point Blank, a leading supplier of high-performance helicopter and body armors, developer of advanced seating to serve Future Vertical Lift initiatives, and manufacturer of specialized technology-intensive surveillance vehicles for Federal customers, has been delivering innovative threat protection solutions for worldwide Departments of Defense and Law Enforcement Agencies for over five decades.

Visit SAFE and TPG in Booth 364, at the 2026 AAAA Summit in Nashville, TN April 15-17, 2026.

Valeron provides next-generation protection with its company, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”). PBEI is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions and mission-critical law enforcement and military accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), SAFE, Inc., Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government, and law enforcement, corrections, and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Palmer

Ph: 843-670-6216

Email: paul.palmer@pbearmorus.com