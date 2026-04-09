Amneal Launches Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.01%

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% (2.5 mL, 5 mL and 7.5 mL). The product is the generic equivalent of LUMIGAN® (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.01%, whose design is a trademark of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company.

Bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% is a prostaglandin analog indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

“We are pleased to bring another key ophthalmic therapy to our Affordable Medicines portfolio,” said Dr. Srinivas Kone, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer – Affordable Medicines. “As glaucoma prevalence continues to rise, particularly among the aging population, expanding access to effective treatments like bimatoprost is critical. This launch builds on our strong cadence of complex product introductions and represents an important growth driver for our Affordable Medicines segment.”

The most common adverse reaction associated with bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% is conjunctival hyperemia. For prescribing information, see package insert here.

According to IQVIA® U.S. annual sales for bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% for the 12 months ended February 2026 were approximately $719 million.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, Amneal was built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex generic, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering over 160 million prescriptions each year, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail generics, injectables, and biosimilars. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For more, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

Anthony DiMeo

VP, Investor Relations

anthony.dimeo@amneal.com



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Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

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