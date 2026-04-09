Kestra Medical Technologies Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award Winner

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced it has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner.

“Being named a USA TODAY Top Workplace highlights a team dedicated to a meaningful purpose and mission with a commitment to making a real difference for patients and clinicians,” said Brian Webster, President and CEO of Kestra Medical Technologies. “The opportunity to collaborate with people who share that responsibility creates strong alignment, defines our culture, and empowers our teams to work together to develop innovative, life-saving technologies and services. That’s what makes this recognition so impactful—it comes directly from our team and reflects their belief in what we’re building and pride in the culture we’ve created.”

This recognition is based on confidential team member feedback collected through a research-backed Energage survey, measuring key drivers of engagement, alignment, and organizational performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award reflects an organization’s credibility and commitment to its people,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Because it is based on team member feedback, it shows that people believe in the organization and its leadership. That trust is what sets companies apart.”

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com.