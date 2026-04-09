Seer and Precision Health Research, Singapore Sign Collaboration to Provide Deep, Unbiased Proteomics on 10,000 PRECISE SG100K Samples

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that its Proteograph® Product Suite, has been selected as the mass spectrometry-based proteomic workflow to deeply profile the plasma proteome in 10,000 participants from PRECISE-SG100K. This unbiased proteomics data set will be combined with data from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Olink® Reveal and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral™ mass spectrometers, utilized on the same set of samples to enhance the proteomic insights available to researchers.

PRECISE-SG100K is a landmark, multi-ancestry population-scale cohort of approximately 100,000 Singapore residents. It is designed to integrate genomic, proteomic, and other health data across a deeply phenotyped, multi-ancestry Asian population. By deploying Seer’s Proteograph platform alongside other genomic, imaging, and phenotyping technologies, PRECISE-SG100K aims to be one of the world’s most comprehensive multi-omic datasets to advance precision health, disease prevention and therapeutic discovery. Incorporating deep, unbiased plasma proteomics into a cohort of this scale creates a mechanistic layer that links genetic variation, protein networks, and clinical outcomes, which is central to validating biomarkers, understanding drug targets, and building population-level risk models.

The Proteograph–Astral combination has demonstrated high-throughput, deep proteome coverage in large population studies, providing thousands of quantified proteins with peptide-level resolution. This approach strengthens the ability of mass spectrometry-based proteomics to validate and extend signals detected by affinity-based platforms such as Olink Reveal and is increasingly regarded as an essential complement to affinity-based methods in large-scale proteomic studies.

“PRECISE-SG100K is one of the most ambitious and carefully designed multi-omic health initiatives in the world,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “Seer’s Proteograph was built with the vision that deep, unbiased proteomics becomes the mainstay for population-scale multi-omic studies, and PRECISE-SG100K is the evidence of the emergence of that shift.

“A key goal of PRECISE-SG100K is to create a deeply characterized, multi-ancestry resource that can reveal how genetics, environment and lifestyle shape disease risk and treatment response,” said John Chambers, Chief Scientific Officer of PRECISE and Lead PI of PRECISE-SG100K study. “By adding deep, unbiased plasma proteomics enabled by Seer and Thermo Fisher, we can more directly link genomic variation to protein networks and health outcomes, uncovering insights critical to ensuring precision medicine reflects the diversity of Asian populations.”

Proteomics data generated with the Proteograph in population-scale cohorts like PRECISE-SG100K and Korea University are expected to support biomarker discovery across cardiometabolic, ophthalmic, neurologic and other complex diseases; advance drug target biology; inform predictive models for disease risk and response in underrepresented populations; and provide an orthogonal framework for validating and prioritizing markers identified through affinity-based platforms.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the throughput and complexity limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio

About PRECISE-SG100K Study

The PRECISE-SG100K study is a landmark long-term research project that has successfully completed its recruitment phase, having engaged over 100,000 participants from Singapore's diverse, multi-ethnic population. This comprehensive study has collected extensive baseline health information and biological specimens from participants across the nation. Moving forward, the study will continue to monitor long-term health outcomes and identify environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors associated with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. As one of the largest population health studies in Southeast Asia, PRECISE-SG100K represents a significant milestone for health research in Singapore and is positioned to yield globally significant results that will advance precision medicine and improve health outcomes for diverse populations worldwide. For more information, please visit Phase II: PRECISE SG100K

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s expectations about the collaboration with Precision Health Research and population-scale studies and the impact of the Seer’s products. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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