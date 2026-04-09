2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Companies Powering the Future of Sustainable Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the results of the 3rd annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program, spotlighting the breakthrough clean technology companies driving measurable progress in sustainability, energy transformation and climate innovation worldwide.

This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide, highlighting the rapid global growth and investment in climate and clean technology innovation.

Valued at approximately $2.5 trillion USD, the global clean technology sector is undergoing rapid transformation as organizations and governments prioritize sustainability, resilience and environmental responsibility. From renewable energy and smart grid infrastructure to carbon reduction technologies and sustainable transportation, the industry is delivering impactful solutions to some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a comprehensive evaluation of the technologies and companies shaping this evolution. Through a rigorous and independent judging process, the program highlights those delivering meaningful innovation, measurable impact and scalable solutions across the clean technology ecosystem.

The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor the visionaries and leaders accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future. Award categories span a wide range of specialties, including renewable energy, energy management, solar, smart grid, sustainable transportation, carbon technologies and more.

“In a world increasingly focused on sustainability and environmental responsibility, innovation in clean technology has never been more critical,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. “This year’s winners represent the very best in ingenuity and execution, delivering solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also drive efficiency, scalability and real-world results. We are proud to recognize these trailblazers who are helping shape a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come.”

2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY

Climate Intelligence Solution of the Year: RangeView® by Envu

Climate Risk Analytics Solution of the Year: Jupiter Intelligence

SUSTAINABLE SYSTEMS

Sustainable Systems Innovation Award: TIPA

CARBON TECHNOLOGY

Decarbonization Solution of the Year: Avnos

Decarbonization Innovation of the Year: Clean Planet

ENERGY PRODUCTION

Energy Production Innovation Award: BrightNight’s Energeist™

Energy Production Platform of the Year: TotalEnergies

SMART GRID

Smart Grid Innovation of the Year: EnergyHub

Smart Grid Company of the Year: NextEra Energy

ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (EMS)

Home EMS of the Year: Palmetto

ENERGY STORAGE

Energy Storage Company of the Year: NeoVolta

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Energy Efficiency Innovation of the Year: JTEC Energy

ENERGY TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP

Energy Infrastructure Solution of the Year: MeeFog® by Mee Industries

Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year: Bridger Photonics

WATER TECH

Water Tech Solution of the Year: Quantum Solutions’ Q.Fly®

WASTE AND RECYCLING

Waste Diversion Solution of the Year: Woodchuck

SOLAR TECHNOLOGY

Solar Technology Company of the Year: CubicPV

HYDROGEN & FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGY

Hydrogen Production Solution of the Year: Vema Hydrogen

TRANSPORTATION

EV Charging Solution of the Year: Rove

EV Charging Innovation of the Year: ChargerHelp

MATERIALS & MANUFACTURING

CleanTech Materials Solution of the Year: Blue Whale Materials

DATA AND ANALYTICS

CleanTech Analytics Innovation Award: Wärtsilä’s GEMS Pulse

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

CleanTech AI Innovation of the Year: Husk Power Systems

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE (ESG)

ESG Solution of the Year: Novata

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

CleanTech Company CEO of the Year: Al Subbloie, Budderfly

Overall CleanTech Solution of the Year: Siemens Energy

Overall CleanTech Innovation of the Year: Eavor Technologies

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

CleanTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

bryan@cleantechbreakthrough.com