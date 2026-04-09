Loft Insulation Specialists Announces Expansion of Award-Winning Loft and Insulation Services Throughout Hampshire Region

Gosport, United Kingdom, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loft Insulation Specialists announces the official expansion of its specialized insulation and loft improvement services for homeowners across Hampshire. The company provides technical insulation solutions and structural loft modifications to improve residential energy efficiency and storage capacity.



Founded in 2022, the business holds the title of Best Loft Insulation Firm 2023, Hampshire from the Southern Enterprise Awards. The company maintains over 165 verified five-star reviews on Checkatrade and Google, reflecting its performance in the local home improvement sector. Managing Director Peter D’Auganno leads the team with over 40 years of experience in the industry.



“I started Loft Insulation Specialists after seeing families let down by poor insulation work and cheap fixes that caused bigger problems down the line,” said Peter D’Auganno, Managing Director. “Our focus is to provide accredited professional work through free surveys and fixed pricing, ensuring every installation meets high workmanship standards for decades of performance.”



From cavity wall treatments to structural boarding, loftfoam.co.uk provides technical home efficiency upgrades. Key advantages include:



Specialized Spray Foam Removal



The team removes existing spray foam insulation that can lead to wood rot. This service involves a complete extraction of chemical foam from roof timbers to restore structural breathability and protect the property’s long-term value.



High-Performance Superfoil Installation



Technicians install Superfoil insulation to reflect radiant heat and improve the thermal performance of roof structures. This multi-foil product provides a high-performance thermal barrier while occupying minimal space, making it suitable for properties with limited loft height.



Structural Loft Boarding



Installers fit raised loft boarding systems that create usable storage space without compressing the underlying insulation layer. This specific installation method maintains a necessary air gap to prevent condensation and ensure the insulation continues to function at its intended efficiency level.



Energy-Efficient Cavity Wall Insulation



The company installs cavity wall insulation to reduce heat loss through a property’s external brickwork. This process utilizes specialized equipment to inject insulating materials into the wall cavity, creating a consistent thermal envelope that helps stabilize indoor temperatures year-round.



Safe Loft Access Solutions



Teams install integrated timber or aluminum loft ladders and enlarged hatch openings to provide safe access to attic spaces. These installations include draft-proof seals on hatches to prevent heat from escaping from the living areas into the unheated loft space.



Comprehensive Loft Clean Out Services



Staff remove old, contaminated, or degraded insulation and general debris from residential attic spaces. This comprehensive clean-out service ensures a sterile environment and prepares the area for the installation of new, high-efficiency mineral wool or foil materials.



Specialist Roof and Loft Insulation



The company provides standard loft and roof insulation upgrades using modern materials that comply with current UK building regulations. Technicians assess each property’s specific ventilation needs to ensure that increased insulation thickness does not lead to moisture buildup or dampness in the roof space.



Homeowners can request a free, no-obligation survey and fixed-price quote for any insulation or loft improvement project.



About Loft Insulation Specialists



Loft Insulation Specialists is a Hampshire-based contractor founded in 2022 by Peter D’Auganno. The company provides technical insulation, loft boarding, and access solutions for residential properties. Recognized as the Best Loft Insulation Firm 2023 at the Southern Enterprise Awards, the business operates with a focus on transparent pricing and accredited workmanship across the region.



More Information



To learn more about Loft Insulation Specialists and the expansion of its Hampshire insulation services, please visit the website at https://loftfoam.co.uk.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is the latest expansion from Loft Insulation Specialists in Hampshire?



A: Loft Insulation Specialists has officially announced the expansion of its award-winning insulation and loft improvement services across the Hampshire region. This expansion provides homeowners with increased access to technical energy-efficiency upgrades, including specialized spray foam removal, high-performance Superfoil installation, and structural loft boarding designed to maximize storage without compromising thermal performance.



Q2: Who is Loft Insulation Specialists and what are their credentials?



A: Founded in 2022 by Managing Director Peter D’Auganno, who has over 40 years of industry experience, Loft Insulation Specialists is a premier contractor based in Gosport. The company holds the title of Best Loft Insulation Firm 2023 – Hampshire from the Southern Enterprise Awards and maintains over 165 verified five-star reviews on platforms like Checkatrade and Google.



Q3: What services and products does Loft Insulation Specialists offer?



A: The company provides a comprehensive suite of services including the removal of mortgage-restricting spray foam, installation of radiant-heat reflecting Superfoil, energy-saving loft and roof insulation installation, and structural loft boarding. Additionally, they offer cavity wall insulation, loft clean-outs, and the installation of safe access solutions such as timber or aluminum loft ladders and draft-proofed hatches.



Q4: How does Loft Insulation Specialists ensure high-quality results for homeowners?



A: The company prioritizes accredited workmanship by using specialized equipment for cavity wall injections and raised boarding systems that prevent insulation compression and moisture buildup. Every project begins with a free, no-obligation survey and operates on a fixed-price model to ensure transparency and long-term structural integrity for the property.



Q5: How can I get started with a loft insulation project in Hampshire?



A: Homeowners can visit the official website at loftfoam.co.uk to request a free survey and receive a fixed-price quote for their specific insulation or storage needs. The company services the entire Hampshire region, providing expert consultations to help residents reduce energy costs and improve home comfort through professional attic and wall treatments.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Loft Insulation Specialists

Address: 75 Blanchard Avenue, Gosport, Hampshire PO13 8NF

Phone: 02393267900

Website: https://loftfoam.co.uk



https://thenewsfront.com/loft-insulation-specialists-announces-expansion-of-award-winning-loft-and-insulation-services-throughout-hampshire-region/