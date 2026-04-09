Curonix LLC Announces Appointment of Don Payerle to its Board of Managers, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a leading medical technology company dedicated to relieving chronic pain, today announced the appointment of Don Payerle, a seasoned healthcare executive, to its Board of Managers, effective immediately.

Payerle brings over 30 years of experience in healthcare, with deep expertise in scaling medical technology, strategic execution and overall business optimization. He has a proven track record of driving performance and delivering results within complex environments. In this role, he will support Curonix’s continued growth and strategic priorities as the company advances its mission to redefine how chronic pain is treated.

“We are pleased to welcome Don Payerle to our Board of Managers,” said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix. “His expertise in managing high performing commercial teams and shaping sustainable technology platform distribution models, will be instrumental as we scale our business, expand access to the Freedom® PNS System, and continue delivering meaningful innovation to providers and patients.”

Prior to his retirement, Payerle served as President of Stryker’s Joint Replacement and Robotic business, where he led the global business. During his tenure, he advanced key initiatives across digital robotics, enabling technologies, commercial excellence and acquisitions driving growth and market share expansion. He previously held leadership roles within Stryker’s Medical division, including serving as Vice President and General Manager of multiple business units and as regional leadership for Asia Pacific and EMEA. Payerle currently serves on the board of Tecomet and on advisory boards, including the Pinkert Healthcare Accelerator at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

“I’m honored to join the Curonix Board at this important growth inflection point,” said Don Payerle. “Curonix is uniquely positioned to establish peripheral nerve stimulation as a widely adopted treatment across multiple clinical specialties, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and Curonix customers to accelerate strategic growth, expand product access, and advance important scalable, non-opioid solutions that improve outcomes for patients living with chronic pain.”

The addition of Payerle reflects Curonix’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and advancing its position as a leader in peripheral nerve stimulation.



For more information about Curonix or the Freedom PNS System, visit curonix.com.

About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS System is a non-integrated, minimally invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. The Freedom PNS System is the first and only permanent PNS system in the United States that is MR Conditional with the ability to scan throughout the body and over the implanted device at both 1.5T and 3T.**



**See full MR conditions in the Instructions for Use at curonix.com.

Contact Information:

Ashley Brown

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications, Curonix

Ashley.Brown@curonix.com

512-791-4743