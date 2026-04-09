Glenn Mullan Joins Cartier Board of Directors

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Mullan to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Mullan brings to Cartier a rare combination of technical depth, capital markets knowledge, governance experience and proven leadership in the Canadian mining industry. His appointment comes at a key time for the Company, as Cartier continues to sharpen its strategic focus and advance the Cadillac Project with a view to unlocking the next phase of value creation.

With over four decades of experience spanning mineral exploration, project advancement, corporate development and public company leadership, Mr. Mullan is expected to make an important contribution as Cartier continues to build momentum and strengthen its position in the Val-d’Or mining camp. His addition to the Board further enhances the Company’s capacity to execute on its priorities and support the disciplined advancement of its assets.

“As Cartier continues to advance on its strategic path, the appointment of Glenn Mullan represents a meaningful addition to our Board,” said Daniel Massé, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Glenn brings a highly complementary combination of geological, corporate and capital markets expertise, together with a strong track record of value creation in the mining sector. His insight and experience will be particularly valuable as the Company moves forward with increasing focus, added depth and a clear vision for the future.”

On April 8, 2026, Cartier granted 300,000 stock options to Mr. Mullan in connection with his appointment as Director. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.23 per share and expire on April 7, 2031, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company.

About Glenn Mullan

Glenn Mullan was the founder and served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Golden Valley Mines Ltd. from 2000-2021 and was also the founder and Executive Chairman of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (2010-2021) until both companies were taken over by an NYSE listed public company. He currently serves as a director of several other natural resource issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

A geologist and prospector by training, Mr. Mullan played an instrumental role in the advancement of the major Canadian Royalties Inc. nickel discoveries in Nunavik, Northern Quebec, from discovery through to feasibility and takeover by a Chinese nickel mining group. He served as President of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) from 2016 to 2019. Mr. Mullan holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Concordia University (1992) and earned the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in Montreal in 2007.

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre segment of the prolific Cadillac Fault, represents one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d’Or mining camp. Cartier’s flagship asset combines the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties, giving the Company a dominant position in one of Canada’s most established gold districts.

With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the Project is well positioned for continued advancement. The Cadillac Project hosts total gold resources of 767,800 ounces in the measured and indicated categories (10.0 Mt at 2.4 g/t Au) and 2,416,900 ounces in the inferred category (35.2 Mt at 2.1 g/t Au) across all sectors. Readers are referred to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cadillac Project, Val-d’Or, Abitibi, Quebec, Canada, prepared by Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo. (PLR Resources Inc.), Stephen Coates, P.Eng. (Evomine Consulting Inc.) and Florent Baril, P.Eng. (Bumigeme Inc.), with an effective date of January 27, 2026.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d’Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada’s most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise and a track record of successful exploration to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier’s strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

For further information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

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