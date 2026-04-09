AirJoule Technologies Named "Water Tech Innovation of the Year" in 2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program





Independent recognition highlights AirJoule’s breakthrough water-from-air platform and accelerating momentum toward commercial deployment

RONAN, Mont., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or “AIRJ”), a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Water Tech Innovation of the Year” award in the 2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program, conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.

The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program receives thousands of nominations from companies around the world. Winners are selected through a rigorous, multi-step evaluation conducted by an independent panel of industry experts, with each entry assessed on criteria including innovation, performance, market impact, and value. The program is part of the Tech Breakthrough market intelligence organization, which has recognized companies including Intel, General Electric, Cisco, Samsung, and other leading technology companies.

Third-Party Validation of a Breakthrough Platform

“Being recognized as the Water Tech Innovation of the Year by an independent, global awards program is a meaningful validation of the AirJoule platform and our team’s progress toward commercialization,” said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. “This recognition comes as AirJoule Technologies transitions from pilot deployments to commercial contracts in 2026, with systems deployments across the United States and the Middle East, strategic partnerships with world-class organizations including GE Vernova and Carrier, and a growing commercial pipeline across data center, defense, industrial, and residential applications.”

“AirJoule Technologies is redefining what’s possible in water innovation by turning wasted energy into a powerful new resource. AirJoule’s ability to generate high-purity water directly from ambient air, without relying on existing infrastructure, represents a major leap forward for industries facing increasing water constraints. By combining exceptional energy efficiency with a scalable, modular approach, AirJoule is not only improving how water is produced, but expanding where it can be produced,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of CleanTech Breakthrough. “We’re proud to recognize AirJoule Technologies with the Water Tech Innovation Award for delivering a truly innovative solution that advances water security, supports sustainable industrial growth, and sets a new standard for clean water infrastructure.”

Addressing a Critical Global Challenge with Proven Technology

The AirJoule platform technology leverages metal-organic frameworks, engineered materials that were the subject of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and a proprietary vacuum chamber system to efficiently extract pure distilled water from moisture present in the atmosphere. AirJoule systems can operate in relative humidity conditions as low as 20%, enabling deployment in arid and water-stressed environments where conventional water sourcing is most constrained. AirJoule produces water without drawing from municipal supplies, local aquifers, or requiring connection to centralized water infrastructure.

Water scarcity is one of the most significant constraints on global infrastructure development. For example, data centers consume millions of gallons of water per day for cooling operations, placing significant stress on local watersheds. According to a recent study by McKinsey & Co., more than 40% of all planned data centers in the United States are located in areas with high or extremely high water stress. AirJoule can utilize low-grade waste heat from data center operations to produce pure distilled water from air, simultaneously reducing thermal load and improving water sustainability for mission-critical facilities.

Accelerating Commercialization Across Multiple High-Value Markets

The CleanTech Breakthrough award adds to a series of milestones that underscore AirJoule Technologies’ progress toward scaled commercial deployment. In 2025 and early 2026, AIRJ deployed systems in Texas, Arizona, California, and Dubai; executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center; commissioned a system at Arizona State University for independent academic evaluation; announced an exclusive distribution agreement for the Middle East region; and commenced participation in a technology acceleration program sponsored by the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers, a consortium backed by Google, Microsoft, Data4, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Danfoss. AirJoule Technologies expects to launch its first commercial products and execute multiple customer deployments across data center, industrial, defense, and residential markets in 2026.

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough market intelligence organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, water technology, waste and recycling, transportation and more. For more information, visit https://cleantechbreakthrough.com.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company’s purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Follow AirJoule Technologies on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/airjoule-tech/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “might,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “would” or “continue” ” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement business plans and forecasts, including the ability to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, risks related to our arrangements with strategic partnerships and other third parties, the availability and cost of materials needed to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, our status as an early stage company with limited operating history, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this presentation occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies’ SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

Trademark Protection

AirJoule Technologies’ name, logos and website name and address are trademarks or service marks. Solely for convenience, in some cases, the trademarks, trade names and service marks referred to in this press release are listed without the applicable®, ™ and SM symbols, but AirJoule Technologies will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to these trademarks, trade names and service marks.

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b72aa74f-2b5d-4c9f-9ee9-4f8c7bbeeaea