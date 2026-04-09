Catalogic Software Delivers Full NDMP Web Management and Advanced Encryption Controls with DPX 4.15

Paramus, NJ, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogic Software, a provider of secure data protection solutions for over 25 years, today announced Catalogic DPX 4.15, the latest version of its all-in-one enterprise backup and recovery solution. As organizations modernize their data protection operations, many still rely on legacy protocols and workflows that have lagged behind in usability and security controls. DPX 4.15 closes that gap, modernizing full NDMP management, bringing VMware backup policy configuration in line with how teams actually manage virtual infrastructure today, and introducing enterprise-grade encryption key management with vStor support for KMIP-compliant keystores.=

DPX 4.15 introduces key advancements across both the DPX backup platform and the DPX vStor immutable storage layer:

NDMP modernization and Support in the Web Interface : Administrators can now manage NDMP nodes and configure backup and restore jobs entirely from the DPX web interface, achieving full parity with the legacy Java GUI and eliminating the need to maintain dual management tools for NAS environments.

: Administrators can now manage NDMP nodes and configure backup and restore jobs entirely from the DPX web interface, achieving full parity with the legacy Java GUI and eliminating the need to maintain dual management tools for NAS environments. VMware Backup by VM Tags : VMware backup jobs can now target virtual machines by vCenter tag, enabling dynamic, policy-driven backup coverage that automatically includes new VMs as they are tagged. This removes the need for manual job updates when VMs are added or reorganized in vCenter.

: VMware backup jobs can now target virtual machines by vCenter tag, enabling dynamic, policy-driven backup coverage that automatically includes new VMs as they are tagged. This removes the need for manual job updates when VMs are added or reorganized in vCenter. KMIP-Based Key Management for vStor: vStor now supports KMIP-compliant keystores for encryption key management, including configuration via UI and CLI and migration workflows for moving keys between keystore backends. This gives organizations stronger control over encryption key lifecycle and supports compliance requirements where key management must be separated from storage.

vStor now supports KMIP-compliant keystores for encryption key management, including configuration via UI and CLI and migration workflows for moving keys between keystore backends. This gives organizations stronger control over encryption key lifecycle and supports compliance requirements where key management must be separated from storage. Encryption for Cloud Archive Jobs: Archive jobs now encrypt data before it is sent to the configured cloud or S3 target, with DPX handling both encryption and decryption transparently. Security is enforced regardless of the target's native capabilities.

Additional enhancements in this release include improved image mounting in vStor running as a background task with per-disk progress reporting, direct raw file restore from mounted images to SMB shares without ZIP packaging, per-volume deletion lock policy configuration for finer-grained retention control, and aggregated event notifications delivered as PDF attachments to reduce reliance on the DPX UI for review.

This release continues our path of completing the modernization of the web interface while raising the security baseline for customers managing hybrid environments,” said Ken Barth, CEO of Catalogic Software. “In addition to security, our vStor enhancements keep your data safe, recoverable and out of harm's way by offering total flexibility on where you store your data, local, hybrid or public cloud, or tape. In today's unpredictable world, optionality is a requirement."

For more details on Catalogic DPX 4.15 and its newest features, please visit the DPX Product Page.

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About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a secure data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. Catalogic's CloudCasa offers cloud data protection, backup and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io.