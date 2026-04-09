OIX Board Member and iMPR CEO Ilissa Miller to Speak at Connected America 2026 on the Digital Infrastructure Framework

MAMARONECK, N.Y., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OIX Association and iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) today announced that OIX board member Ilissa Miller will speak at Connected America 2026 on April 14, 2026. Her participation reflects OIX’s ongoing efforts to support industry collaboration and provide guidance for digital infrastructure development at the community level. Miller, Founder and CEO of iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) and a former elected official, brings nearly three decades of experience advising digital infrastructure companies and communities on strategy, messaging, and stakeholder alignment.

Miller will participate in the fireside chat, "From Resistance to Readiness: Why Communities Need a Digital Infrastructure Framework," with Peter Murray, director at Dense Networks . The session brings together perspectives from network development, public sector leadership, and strategic advisory to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: how to align infrastructure development with community readiness.

As demand for data centers, connectivity, and AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, communities are increasingly being asked to evaluate projects that impact power, land use, and water resources. These decisions carry long-term economic implications, yet many municipalities lack the tools or frameworks needed to assess them with confidence.

Miller will share insights from her work leading the Digital Infrastructure Framework Committee (DIFC) within the Open Infrastructure Exchange (OIX) , which focuses on developing practical guidance to help communities better understand and plan for digital infrastructure development. The initiative is designed to create a consistent approach for evaluating infrastructure projects while supporting collaboration between stakeholders.

Miller’s work also includes the development of the Groundswell™ methodology through iMPR, a structured approach to community engagement designed to help stakeholders navigate complex infrastructure decisions with greater clarity, transparency, and trust.

"Communities are not opposed to digital infrastructure. What we are seeing across the country is a reaction to being asked to make high-stakes, long-term decisions without a clear framework to guide them," said Miller. "When projects are introduced without context, consistency, or a shared understanding of impact, uncertainty is inevitable. If the industry wants to move faster and more effectively, we must provide the structure and clarity communities need to engage with confidence, not confusion.”

The panel will also examine how practical approaches, clear communication, and cross-industry collaboration can reduce uncertainty and improve planning outcomes. By shifting the conversation from resistance to readiness, the discussion aims to support more effective and responsible infrastructure development. Miller’s participation underscores the growing importance of aligning policy, planning, and industry execution as digital infrastructure investment accelerates nationwide.

Connected America convenes industry leaders, policymakers, and technology providers to address the future of connectivity and digital infrastructure across the United States. Taking place April 14-15 in Dallas, Texas, the event serves as a key platform for advancing dialogue on broadband expansion, infrastructure investment, and long-term planning strategies.

For more information about the OIX Association and the Digital Infrastructure Framework Committee, visit: https://www.oix.org/standards-and-certifications/oix-dif-standard/

For more information about iMiller Public Relations and its services, visit www.imillerpr.com .

To attend Connected America 2026, register via our complementary guest pass link here: https://secure.terrapinn.com/V5/guest-of-speaker/10999/a0AN200000jrYfxMAE

About OIX

Open Internet Exchange (OIX) is a nonprofit standards and education organization that helps operators, investors, policymakers, and communities make better decisions about digital infrastructure. Through community-defined certifications, vendor-neutral decision frameworks, and an active practitioner community, OIX provides the neutral reference point the industry needs to evaluate interconnection infrastructure against a neutral, shared benchmarks.

With more than a decade of work and certified locations across seven countries, OIX brings together the stakeholders shaping how the internet gets built to ensure those decisions are made wisely, not just quickly.

Learn more at oix.org.

About iMiller Public Relations

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) is a leading international public relations consultancy specializing in the global digital infrastructure industry. Our award-winning firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including strategic communications, messaging strategy, media/analyst relations, content marketing, trade show marketing, product marketing, and social media program management along with bespoke marketing services. With a proven track record, we collaborate with clients to elevate their brands through customized message amplification, lead-generation activities, and influential marketing initiatives. Our tailored campaigns have consistently delivered game-changing results for telecom and technology companies, collectively representing more than $100 billion in annual revenue. To discover how iMPR can transform your brand message visibility and drive engagement to gain more market wins, visit our website at www.imillerpr.com.

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