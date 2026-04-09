Chop Steakhouse & Bar Introduces Its Most Refined Steak Masters Menu Yet





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Steak Masters menu has arrived at Chop Steakhouse & Bar, offering guests the opportunity to explore elevated cuts, dynamic flavours, and expertly executed dishes. Available across Canada today until June 7 2026, the menu blends classic steakhouse foundations with contemporary culinary influences.

Celebrating its fifth year, Steak Masters continues to highlight Chop’s commitment to innovation under Executive Chef Stephen Clark, with a focus on sustainable ingredients and expertly crafted dishes. Guests can expect:

Wagyu Steak Bites: Wasabi chive aioli & truffle honey dijon

Patatas Bravas: Crispy potatoes with spicy pimenton tomato sauce and garlic aioli

Charred Scallion Miso Ribeye: Lightly brushed with wasabi, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Bone-In New York Striploin: Caramelized onion demi glaze (available at all locations excluding downtown Toronto)

Porterhouse: Caramelized onion demi glaze (available exclusively at downtown Toronto location)

Banoffee Bread Pudding: Served warm with banana, vanilla whipped cream, Bumbu Rum caramel and chocolate shavings.









Setting the tone from the first bite, the Wagyu Steak Bites offer a new take on a Chop signature dish, this edition is richer in flavour and impactful in execution. Reinvented this year is a crowd favourite: the Banoffee Bread Pudding. Served warm with banana, vanilla whipped cream, Bumbu Rum caramel, and chocolate shavings, the indulgent dessert rounds out the Steak Masters experience on a rich and comforting note.

“Reaching five years of Steak Masters speaks to our team’s passion and dedication to continuous improvement and culinary excellence, " says Executive Chef Stephen Clark, Chop Steakhouse & Bar. “This milestone menu brings together premium cuts, elevated flavours, and thoughtful pairings to create a dining experience that feels both refined and exciting.”





Enhancing the Steak Masters experience further, Chop Steakhouse & Bar has partnered with Zuccardi, to feature their Zuccardi Q Malbec, a bold and full-bodied wine that pairs seamlessly with the robust flavours of the menu’s premium cuts.

With a focus on premium ingredients, refined technique, and bold flavour pairings, Steak Masters invites guests to explore a fresh take on the modern steakhouse. Guests are invited to experience the Steak Masters feature menu starting now until June 7, 2026. For reservations and the full menu, please visit www.chop.ca.

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 18 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high quality, flavourful and perfectly prepared steak experience that will keep you wanting more.

Visit www.chop.ca or on social @chopsteakhouse.

For more information, or to arrange interviews, please contact:

Madeline Pelley

Pomp & Circumstance PR

403-861-4163

madeline@pomppr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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