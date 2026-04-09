Roadzen's drivebuddyAI Secures Patent to Detect and Geo-Map Hazardous Road Conditions in Real-Time

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that drivebuddyAI, its driver safety and in-cabin intelligence platform, has been granted a patent in India for an AI-powered in-vehicle Integrated Dynamic Road Quality Assessment System and Method. The technology detects and geo-maps potholes, rough patches and hazardous road conditions in real-time, advancing the frontier of predictive road safety intelligence.

The patented system fuses two data streams: GNSS for precise speed and location, and an IMU accelerometer to detect motion across three axes. A spike in Z-axis acceleration instantly flags potential road anomalies, which are then verified through video processed by a fine-tuned deep learning model — delivering accurate, geo-tagged intelligence with minimal false positives.

Unlike static road surveys, drivebuddyAI continuously updates a dynamic road quality map as new data flows in, effectively transforming every equipped vehicle into a node in a real-time sensing network.

The company positions road quality as a high-impact data layer spanning driver safety, cargo protection, and fleet efficiency. Conventional navigation systems optimize for distance and traffic; drivebuddyAI adds verified road condition data — enabling smarter routing that is often safer and faster in practice.

With 15 patents, drivebuddyAI continues to extend its lead in mobility intelligence and remains uniquely certified across AIS-184, EU GSR 2144, and Euro NCAP 2026 standards.

“Road safety must be real-time and predictive. This patent reflects our commitment to building intelligence that anticipates and prevents risk before it materializes — transforming vehicle fleets into a living, breathing infrastructure monitoring system,” commented Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder of Roadzen Inc. “Our drivebuddyAI pipeline is robust and scaling rapidly, with engagement now spanning virtually all major fleet operators in India, while we continue to gain meaningful recognition across the EU. We are not just improving safety — we are redefining how the world understands and responds to risk on the road.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated strategy, valuation, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.