Expanse Studios Secures Certification for Portugal Market

LAS VEGAS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), today announced that it has received certification enabling the commercial deployment of its content across Portugal.

Candy's Bonanza, Gate of Olympia, and Leprechaun's Wish received certification as compliant with technical standards established by Portuguese regulatory authorities. This certification authorizes deployment on licensed gaming platforms operating within Portugal's regulated market.

Another Regulated European Market Entry

The Portugal certification advances Expanse Studios' systematic expansion across regulated European markets where formal certification processes create entry barriers for B2B content providers. Portugal operates a structured regulatory framework overseen by the Serviço de Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos (SRIJ), requiring independent technical verification before content deployment on licensed platforms.

Regulatory certification processes in European markets typically require 8-12 months and substantial compliance investment, creating competitive advantages for studios maintaining multi-jurisdictional certification capabilities.

According to iGamingToday and SRIJ data, Portugal's online gambling market generated €1.21 billion in gross gaming revenue in 2025, with online casino games accounting for 63% of total market revenue. The market posted record quarterly revenue of €337.6 million in Q4 2025, marking a 4.5% year-over-year increase. Online slots represent over 80% of all bets placed in Portuguese casino games, reflecting strong player preference for slot content as the market continues demonstrating consistent growth momentum.

Portugal currently operates 18 licensed operators running 32 active platforms, serving nearly 5 million registered player accounts. The market's demographic profile skews younger, with players under 45 representing 77% of all registered accounts, positioning Portugal as a strategically valuable market for B2B content providers targeting digitally-engaged player segments.

"Portugal represents a critical market for regulated European expansion," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "This certification enables deployment across Portuguese operator networks while demonstrating our systematic approach to building compliant distribution capabilities in regulated markets."

Strategic European Expansion Momentum

The Portugal certification follows recent regulatory approvals in Estonia and Latvia, continuing Expanse Studios' European market entry strategy. The certifications enable content activation across licensed operator networks in certified jurisdictions. For Expanse Studios, the certification provides deployment capability in Portugal while establishing compliance credentials that support additional European market expansion efforts.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of over 70 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.meridian-holdings.com

Contact: contact@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d19a2cc7-5510-4837-ab88-e28ac7222228