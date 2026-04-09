Suze Orman and Nord Security launched Ultimate Scam Protection for seniors

LONDON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fraud schemes become more sophisticated and financially devastating, NordProtect — Nord Security’s all-in-one identity and online protection service — has partnered with Suze Orman to introduce the Ultimate Scam Protection bundle , a powerful combination of digital security tools and financial safeguards designed to protect a lifetime of hard work.

Suze Orman is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, two-time Emmy Award winner, and one of the most trusted voices in personal finance for over three decades. She has helped millions build wealth, eliminate debt, and secure their retirements. Now, she is taking on one of the greatest financial threats facing seniors today: online fraud.

“For decades, I’ve taught people how to protect their money,” says Orman. “But today, protection requires more than smart investing and careful planning. It requires digital defense. Criminals are stealing in seconds what took a lifetime to build. That stops now.”

A growing epidemic

Older Americans are prime targets — not because they lack awareness, but because they often have substantial savings, strong credit, and home equity. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), adults aged 60 and over reported nearly $2.4 billion in fraud losses in 2024, including romance scams, impersonation schemes, and fake investment opportunities.

“Scams today don’t look like scams,” Orman warns. “They look like normal emails. Normal phone calls. Texts that feel urgent. Even videos that look real. One moment of trust can cost everything.”

The Ultimate Scam Protection bundle

The Ultimate Scam Protection bundle is built around one powerful promise: If you fall victim to a qualifying online scam, NordProtect will reimburse your loss — up to $100,000. In a world where one mistake can cost a lifetime of savings, that kind of financial backstop provides real peace of mind.

Beyond reimbursement protection, the bundle also includes:

24/7 dark web monitoring with real-time alerts if personal information is exposed.

Proactive browsing and download protection.

Credit freeze and unfreeze assistance.

Credit lock capabilities to help prevent unauthorized activity.

Expert identity recovery support if fraud occurs.



“This is what I love most about this solution,” says Orman. “It doesn’t just warn you. It doesn’t just monitor you. If the unthinkable happens, you’re not left alone trying to recover financially. There is real protection standing behind you.”

“Today’s threats are driven by social engineering and increasingly sophisticated tactics. Traditional antivirus software alone is no longer enough. We are proud to partner with Suze Orman to deliver a comprehensive solution that protects both digital identity and financial wellbeing,” Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect, added.

As part of ongoing efforts to protect senior Americans from financial fraud, on April 23 at 6 p.m. ET, personal finance commentator Suze Orman will host a webinar covering practical strategies for securing finances and identity against scams. Registration is open to the public here .

About NordProtect

NordProtect is a comprehensive identity theft protection service developed by Nord Security, a global cybersecurity leader. With 24/7 monitoring, credit tracking, security alerts, and financial recovery support, NordProtect empowers individuals to detect threats early, act quickly, and recover confidently. For more information, visit www.nordprotect.com