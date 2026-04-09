AlphaTON Market Update: GAMEE Q1 Performance Highlights 56% YoY Revenue Growth with over 88.5 million Game Plays

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON) (“AlphaTON”), today released GAMEE’s unaudited Q1 2026 performance update.The GAMEE acquisition completion is on target for an April close. During this time, GAMEE has demonstrated the potent synergy between hyper-casual gaming and the Telegram ecosystem.

Q1 2026 Financial & Operational Highlights

GAMEE entered 2026 with significant momentum, posting an estimated $926,000 in revenue for the first quarter. This represents a 56% Year-over-Year (YoY) growth compared to Q1 2025 ($593,000), driven by a robust portfolio that attracted over 5.57 million users and 88.5 million gameplays in just three months.

Current Reach: 1.7M MAUs and 150k DAUs across all platforms.

1.7M MAUs and 150k DAUs across all platforms. Expansion: Increased footprint within the Telegram Mini App (TMA) ecosystem.

Reflecting on the Azuki Collaboration

In Q1, GAMEE successfully concluded its collaboration with the premier Web3 brand, Azuki. The Alley Escape Telegram mini-app proved the power of brand integration:

Metrics: 315k users and 27M gameplays.

315k users and 27M gameplays. Rankings: Reached the Top 200 Mini Apps on Telegram and hit #1 Arcade Game on PlayToEarn.

Reached the on Telegram and hit on PlayToEarn. Outcome: The partnership successfully drove a sold-out Azuki Sticker mint within 10 minutes.

Strategic Outlook for 2026

AlphaTON continues to support GAMEE as it sharpens its focus for the remainder of the year on three core pillars:

Revenue Scaling: Aggressive monetization across native and Telegram-based channels. Brand Synergy: Continuing to bridge Tier-1 Web2 and Web3 brands into the Telegram audience. AI Integration: Deepening the use of AI for internal production and external "agent-centric" gameplay experiences. As AlphaTON scales its AI GPU and Telegram Cocoon infrastructure, GAMEE will be utilizing compute through AlphaTON.

The "Gold Fest" Initiative: A $2M Ecosystem Milestone

In January, GAMEE reached a significant agreement with nGRND and Flashy to launch Gold Fest. This two-phase campaign represents one of the largest gamified distributions of real-world assets within the Telegram ecosystem.

The Deal: A multi-phase campaign distributing $2M in tokenized in-situ gold via Telegram.

A multi-phase campaign distributing via Telegram. Revenue Impact: GAMEE secured $500,000 in development fees and an additional $500,000 marketing budget to execute the initiative.

GAMEE secured and an additional to execute the initiative. The Innovation: Phase II (launching Q2/Q3) will introduce a pioneering agentic layer, allowing users to connect or rent AI agents to participate in a dedicated prize pool, accelerating the mass adoption of AI agents in gaming.

"The Q1 results confirm our thesis that the Telegram ecosystem is the premier frontier for gaming growth," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON. "The success of the Gold Fest deal and the scaling of the agentic layer demonstrates AlphaTON’s contributions to GAMEE, pushing it to the forefront of how value and AI interact on Telegram. Martin and the GAMEE team continue to set the benchmark for what is possible in this space and we are proud to support their continued growth."

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON) is a holding company built to deliver on the promise of AI that is human centric. AlphaTON builds and operates businesses at the intersection of confidential compute, artificial intelligence and its convergence with digital assets. As artificial intelligence reshapes how data is created, stored, and processed, the demand for privacy-preserving computation has become structural. Blockchain-native architectures offer a fundamentally different model for secure processing - one that protects sensitive information through design, not just policy and promises. AlphaTON’s portfolio is positioned at this threshold, providing its companies and clients with the technical foundation for next-generation privacy infrastructure. The company pursues and manages strategic treasury positions in digital assets aligned with its core thesis. AlphaTON supports blockchain and decentralized AI ecosystems that provide decentralized privacy and protections to its users. The company provides AI Confidential Compute through decentralized infrastructure and applications that support partners such as Telegram, Gamee, Animoca Brands, Midnight Blockchain, and others.

Website: https://alphatoncapital.com

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About GAMEE

GAMEE was founded in 2015 and has been a subsidiary of Animoca Brands since 2020. GAMEE is a high-engagement mobile gaming platform focused on onboarding a mass gaming audience to Web3. It has over 119 million registered users and has served over 10 billion gameplay sessions across multiple ecosystems. GAMEE’s WATCoin airdrop collectively onboarded 4 million user wallets into the TON ecosystem. The company has partnered with over 40 major Web3 communities including Mocaverse, TON, Notcoin, The Sandbox, and Cool Cats. Learn more at www.gamee.com or get updates by following on X .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company’s expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company’s Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company’s belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company’s strategic initiatives, the Company’s reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200



Media Inquiries:

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RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216