When Wall Street and Blockchain Converge: Fairmint Acquires The RWA Desk

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint , a pioneer in onchain equity infrastructure, announced today the acquisition of The RWA Desk, a New York City private events and media platform where Wall Street leaders at the intersection of finance and blockchain convene. As private and public equity converge, the teams will bring Fairmint’s innovative infrastructure directly to the people allocating capital every day.

As the onchain representation of traditional financial instruments surpasses $300 billion in 2026, Fairmint is positioning itself as the primary rail for the next wave of institutional equity. The company is an SEC-registered transfer agent that makes equity programmable by bringing it onchain. More liquid, more accessible and more transparent, Fairmint aims at blurring the lines between public and private markets. By collapsing execution, settlement and ownership into a single system of record, Fairmint brings atomic settlement and cryptographically verifiable ownership to companies’ cap tables. Once the source of truth is effectively onchain, the result is a complete end-to-end onchain equity transaction. Fairmint’s protocol serves as a core synchronization pillar within the Canton Network ecosystem alongside Digital Asset, DRW, DTCC, Broadridge, Kaiko and top banks.

The RWA Desk, founded in January 2025, hosts a curated series of monthly events, closed-door executive dinners and members-only briefings, alongside a media platform anchored by a newsletter and executive stakeholder interviews. It reaches senior leaders at firms including JPMorgan, S&P Global Ratings, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Pantera and Coinbase. It has quickly become a high-signal forum for Wall Street institutional conversation around tokenization and onchain capital markets.

"The rooms The RWA Desk filled were always about allocators and the institutions now shaping the digital assets industry, not just talking about it," said Joris Delanoue, CEO and co-founder of Fairmint. “These are the people building together and framing what the financial market becomes: an interoperable market. Fairmint has been building the onchain equity side of this market since 2019, so coming together is one more step to connect the network of decision-makers and participate in the major shift.”

As part of the acquisition, Chad Oda, founder of The RWA Desk, joins Fairmint as Head of Institutional Growth. Oda has spent the last decade scaling go-to-market and partner ecosystems across digital assets and capital markets. Known for driving high-value partnerships and fostering institutional innovation, Oda built New York City’s leading institutional community for tokenization, convening senior leaders across asset managers, banks and infrastructure providers. His track record of scaling network-driven platforms and bridging institutional capital with emerging onchain infrastructure positions him to lead Fairmint’s expansion.

“The RWA Desk has always been about bringing finance leaders and blockchain natives into the same room to drive high-signal insight and real market progress. As part of Fairmint, we’re continuing that work at a new scale, expanding the community, elevating the quality of experiences, and accelerating the shift to onchain equity as the default rail from issuance to liquidity,” Oda said.

Fairmint is among the very few to have brought over $1 billion of assets onchain and sees 2026 as the year this scales meaningfully beyond pilots. This partnership paves the way for that future to become a reality.

The RWA Desk will continue to operate in New York City, under its own brand. Existing members and sponsors of The RWA Desk will retain priority access to all events and will receive quarterly Fairmint product briefings.

For more information about Fairmint, visit: https://www.fairmint.com/ .

For more information about The RWA Desk, visit: https://rwadesk.xyz/ .



About Fairmint

Fairmint is an SEC-registered transfer agent building onchain equity infrastructure. The company turns capitalization tables into smart contracts, facilitating the issuance, management and transfer of equity securities. Fairmint's Open Cap Table Protocol enables programmable equity with embedded compliance and real-time settlement. Founded in 2019 by Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre. Equity moves onchain at Fairmint.com.



About The RWA Desk

The RWA Desk is a private events and media platform where senior leaders in tokenized finance convene. Monthly gatherings, closed-door dinners, and a members-only briefing connect a select group of allocators, asset managers, and infrastructure executives. Founded by Chad Oda, now part of Fairmint.