Nuwellis Engages CORE IR for Public Relations, Shareholder Communications, and Social Media Management Services

MINNEAPOLIS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations, and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with public relations, shareholder communications, and social media management services.

Nuwellis Chairman and CEO John Erb commented, “We believe CORE IR’s integrated communications approach will enable us to more effectively articulate our value proposition to investors, partners, and key stakeholders. As we continue to expand our presence across the medical device and diagnostics markets, we see significant opportunities to drive long-term value. We look forward to working closely with CORE IR to communicate our growth strategy and highlight the opportunities ahead as we advance our trajectory.”

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Nuwellis, conveying Nuwellis’ solutions, business model, and development plans to target audiences, and providing public relations and digital communications services. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations, Digital communications, and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“CORE IR is a great fit for Nuwellis as the breadth of our team’s experience and capabilities will serve the Company’s communications goals utilizing tailored strategies toward driving market awareness, expanding outreach, and engaging with relevant audiences. We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that facilitates consistent targeted communications through our multi-channel strategy,” added CORE IR’s Co-Founder and President Scott Gordon.

About CORE IR

CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in institutional and retail investor relations, integrated public relations, corporate and digital communications, and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated investor relations, public relations, and digital communications solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com