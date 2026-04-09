NeoVolta Named 2026 “Energy Storage Company of the Year” by CleanTech Breakthrough

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced it has been named "Energy Storage Company of the Year" in the 3rd annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards, conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.

This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries, and NeoVolta was selected for its differentiated product portfolio, installer-friendly approach to deployment, and its role in making high-performance energy storage more accessible across residential and commercial markets

"We're focused on real-world performance and installer-friendly solutions that simplify complexity without sacrificing power," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. "The result has been strategic advances in both product design and market momentum, which are enabling energy storage to move from promising innovation to a tangible foundation of the clean energy future. We're thrilled to accept this award from CleanTech Breakthrough and will continue to expand our portfolio to meet growing demand, including across segments that traditional storage players have underserved."

An Expanding Portfolio Built for the Modern Grid

NeoVolta designs and delivers energy storage systems that help homeowners and commercial operators lower costs, increase self-sufficiency, and build resilience against outages and rising energy prices. All of NeoVolta's products are built on safe, long-life lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, the non-flammable and non-toxic alternative to conventional lithium-ion, offering durability and reliable service life backed by a 15-year warranty.

The Company's recently launched NVWAVE platform represents a meaningful step forward in how energy storage is deployed. Featuring a click-in modular design with intelligent "whole home" load management, NVWAVE integrates a system controller, inverters, battery management, and individual battery modules into one streamlined unit. The system installs in under 30 minutes, approximately 75% faster than traditional alternatives, and is fully FEOC Compliant and Domestic Content eligible, scaling up to 55.2 kWh of total capacity. NeoVolta has also introduced the NV16 KAC hybrid inverter, delivering up to 16,000W of continuous power with 200A passthrough and seamless integration for solar, batteries, and backup generators, built for the flexibility that modern residential and commercial installations demand.

These products are designed to move energy storage from a niche application into a mainstream infrastructure solution, enabling larger installations that support peak shaving, solar self-consumption optimization, and reliable backup power.

Industry Recognition

"NeoVolta is a standout in the energy storage sector," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. "The broader energy storage market is moving toward robust, next-generation systems as customers and businesses prioritize decarbonization, resilience, safety, and longevity. NeoVolta is transforming the market by turning what was once complex and expensive into solutions that are reliable, accessible, and impactful. For its product leadership, market traction, and contribution to scaling energy storage adoption, NeoVolta is our pick for Energy Storage Company of the Year."

A Reflection of NeoVolta's Broader Transformation

This recognition comes at a defining moment in NeoVolta's evolution. Over the past 18 months, the Company has transformed from a residential storage provider into a vertically integrated energy solutions platform spanning residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale markets. Product innovation is one pillar of that strategy, alongside strategic partnerships and domestic manufacturing initiatives the Company has advanced in parallel. As the U.S. energy storage market grows toward an estimated $45 billion by 2030, NeoVolta believes companies that pair differentiated products with domestic manufacturing and strong partnerships will be best positioned to lead.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The program spans categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste and recycling, transportation and more. For more information, visit www.cleantechbreakthrough.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability to raise additional capital, manufacturing capacity, production timelines, market opportunity, revenue potential, supply collaboration frameworks and potential order volumes, the expected expansion of strategic collaborations, and future operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

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Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464